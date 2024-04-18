Who Is Goldfish In The Masked Singer? Clues And Hints Explained

The internet is always abuzz with deciding who someone is behind their masks. And when there is a whole reality show based on hidden identities, then of course the audience will go crazy trying to decide whether their favorite celebrity is singing behind one of the elaborate masks.

That is the case with Goldfish on The Masked Singer season 11. The reality show is dedicated to making celebrities perform with elaborate masks on, hiding their real identities. Their true selves are only revealed when they are eliminated from the show. After another amazing performance last episode, people are left wondering who Goldfish might be behind their mask once again.

What is The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is a very popular competitive reality TV show by FOX where celebrities wear elaborate head-to-toe costumes and masks to hide their true identity and sing on stage. The show is based on the original Korean show called King of the Mask Singer which started back in 2015.

The US version of the show, which we know as The Masked Singer started back in 2019. Right now, it is currently on its 11th season with Nick Cannon as host and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlburg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora, who replaced Nicole Scherzinger who left the show after season 10. Every episode, all the masked singers perform in front of the judges, who, along with the audience, vote for the performers they like after all performances are done. The least popular singer is eliminated each episode and only then reveals their identity and takes off their mask. But since the popular singer Goldfish, who wears an elaborate goldfish costume and mask is yet to be eliminated, people are left wondering who they really are.

So who actually is Goldfish?

As always, people have a generally great idea about who Goldfish is based on her style of singing and tone of voice. The internet seems to agree that the one behind the Goldfish mask stunning judges with her performances is none other than High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

There are multiple reasons why people think that Goldfish is actually the Disney Star. The main reason being the way she sings and performs on stage, which sets her apart from the rest of the performers. And of course, Hudgens, who has a very distinct tone of voice is easily recognizable to those who have heard The Princess Switch star sing. There have also been some hints in her performances, including a Cinderella slipper which could be a nod to The Princess Switch, and a snowglobe which could point towards the multiple holiday-themed movies that she has starred in.

Interestingly, the singer behind the Goldfish mask has also complained about dating in Hollywood and how she keeps running into her exes. For someone who has dated prominent Hollywood stars such as Zac Efron and Austin Butler, this statement does not seem like a stretch at all. Goldfish has performed Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo, Baby Come Back by Players, and The Show Must Go On by Queen, which has impressed the judges. The internet seems to agree that Hudgens is singing from behind the Goldfish mask, but the final reveal has not been done yet.

