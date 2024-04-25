"I'm a LIVER!" This is what Orry has said whenever questioned about his job. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is an internet sensation who has redefined posing skills among the youth. At the same time, he leaves us bewildered with his quirky responses when it comes to his job. Recently, in an episode of Arhaan Khan's vodcast, Orry revealed that he had done odd jobs in the past.

Orry is not only known for being a pap favorite but has emerged as a trendsetter in the fashion sector. From unique styling sense to chic phone covers, he isn't just an average influencer.

Orry worked as a graphic designer

Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, has started his vodcast named Dumb Biryani. He recently released the latest episode, and Orhan Awatramani made a candid appearance as the guest. During his conversation with Arhaan Khan and his vodcast team, Orry makes surprising revelations about doing weird jobs.

He shared, "I have done very weird jobs. I have been a graphic designer, I have done accounts before, I have worked in the Steve Madden store at the Palladium. People probably have pictures of me showing them shoes and measuring their feet. Like I have done weird sh*t."

The maiden episode of Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani vodcast featured brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Later, the second episode had Malaika Arora as one of the guests, and she opened up about her future plans, personal life, and much more.

Orry in Bigg Boss 17

Orry attracted much attention and made headlines in the media for making his debut on TV by appearing in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. The not-so-average social media influencer was seen as a guest contestant who remained inside the BB house for a day. Speculations were rife that he would enter the show as a wild card contestant, but that did not turn out to be the case.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Orry shared that he would like to see Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karan Johar in Bigg Boss 17 under the same roof.

