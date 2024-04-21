Malaika Arora has consistently been one of the most loved fashion icons in Bollywood. She never fails to leave us stunned with her fashionably fabulous choices. The diva’s recent OOTN was truly fire. She totally rendered us speechless with this one.

So, why don’t we zoom in and look at the actress’ chic black-and-white ensemble to better understand Malaika Arora’s party-ready style?

Malaika Arora’s classy black and white OOTN was fabulous:

Malaika loves to turn heads with her fiery fashion choices. She takes risks, and frankly, they always pay off. Her recent OOTN is definitely proof of the same. The black and white outfit had monochromatic magic at play, and it was fabulous.

The Dabangg actress' ensemble featured a sleeveless black faux leather bodysuit with broad straps. Its form-fitting silhouette accentuated her perfect curves, and a deep and plunging neckline gave her outfit a rather sultry edge. Even the fiery cut-out design at the back of the Housefull actress' top was a fiery revelation.

This statement-worthy black bodysuit was further worn with contrasting ankle-length white pants. The wide-legged silhouette of the pants with high-waisted style featuring a fitted black band was all things comfortable, chic, and just classy. Their comfortable silhouette was the perfect contrast to the fitted silhouette of the bodysuit, and it looked amazing.

Malla completed her OOTN with matching glossy black peep-toe heels. Gotta love the perfect match, don’t you agree? This outfit screams femme fatale finesse and Arora looks like the Indian version of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. And, we don’t think we’ll get over this one, anytime soon!

Malaika Arora’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle:

For her accessory choices, Malaika kept things minimalistic. This list included a stylish black statement ring. Her accessory choices successfully elevated her stylish look without actually stealing focus from it. In fact, we also love her contrasting vibrant red nails for this one.

The An Action Hero actress also flaunted her natural beauty with a subtle look and radiant base. She added subtle eyeshadow and volumizing mascara with a touch of highlighter, pink blush, and the perfect shade of nude lipstick to complete this flawless look. We’re super inspired by her on-point choices here.

Last but not least, Arora chose to leave her dark and luscious locks open and styled them into an effortlessly elegant and manageable straight look. This sleek hairstyle with a middle parting allowed her face to be visible as her hair cascaded freely at the back.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

