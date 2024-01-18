Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee twin in black biker jackets at Mumbai airport; can you spot the engagement ring?

Prateik Babbar is one actor whose acting skills have won him a decent fan following. He might be away from the silver screen these days but for the past couple of days, he has been making it to the headlines for his love life. The actor has been in a romantic relationship with Priya Banerjee for quite some time now. These two had made it Instagram official last year and now it looks like the lovebirds have sealed the deal with a ring. Well, today the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport jetting off to an unknown destination.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee spotted at the Mumbai airport

The newly engaged couple could not get enough of each other as they walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Prateik Babbar looked dapper in a black biker jacket that he layered over a white tee and black track pants. He completed his look with black glasses and black footwear. Priya Banerjee on the other hand twinned with her man wearing a similar black biker jacket that she layered on a white bralette. Flaunting her perfectly shaped mid-riff, the diva completed her look in baggy light blue colored denim and black glasses. What caught our eyes was a glimpse of the shining rock on her fingers.

Check out the video:

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got engaged last year

According to the reports in the Times of India, actor Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have been engaged. These two apparently exchanged the rings on 26th November last year, 2 days before the actor's birthday. Instead of having a separate grand engagement ceremony, the couple has decided to combine it with their wedding ceremony.

Talking about the love birds, these two have been together for the last three years. In an earlier interview with Times Of India, the actor had quipped that he is blessed to have Priya in his life. "I have made so many mistakes, but I must have done something right for such a wonderful woman to come in my life." The actor further said that he was going through a divorce and Priya had also broken off her engagement. He said that he slipped into her DMs and was hesitant initially due to his separation. However, things worked out between the two.

