India Lockdown Review: The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial lacks soul

Plot Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar , India Lockdown reflects the hardships that the citizens underwent due to the unfortunate global pandemic. The film traces the lives of four families, and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people of India. The first story is about a disciplined elderly man Mr. Rao’s (Prakash Belawadi) struggle of managing the household chores single-handedly, and simultaneously trying ways to travel to another state to be with his pregnant daughter. The other story focuses on the plight of the uprooted daily wagers essayed by Prateik Babbar and Sai Tamhankar. Shweta Basu Prasad as sex worker Mehrunissa brings forth the silence that the brothels had to endure, while the last tale is about a middle-aged independent woman (Aahana Kumra), who kills her loneliness with her cute, young neighbour.

What’s Hot?

Madhur Bhandarkar has managed to showcase four important perspectives in a run time of less than two hours, which is the biggest strength of India Lockdown. In a few sequences, the narrative also highlights the imbalance in the society by showcasing powerful people’s desires to have an upper hand over the lowest stratas’ basic needs in times of crisis. This is ably depicted with impactful dialogues penned by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah and Madhur Bhandarkar. Background music by Rohit Kulkarni helps elevate the emotional quotient of some sequences, while costume designing by Shefalina is spot on - staying true to the look and feel of the film.

What’s Not?

Madhur Bhandarkar’s film lacks conviction. The pandemic period is a dreadful phase that nobody would want to ever re-live, and to make a film on it was a challenge that Bhandarkar took up. His fascination with mirroring real-life stories through his lens has been rightfully celebrated in the past, but this time it has missed the mark, as the narrative fails to connect. Also, the movie only showcased the lives of Mumbaikars, while several pivotal topics like the struggles of the medical fraternity - including skyrocketing prices of several essential products and lack of hospital beds - were untouched.