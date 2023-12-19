18 Best Indian web series of all time: The Night Manager, Aspirants to Sacred Games

Ever since OTT services rolled into our lives, folks have been slowly realizing the pure joy of kicking back and watching some cool content. Next thing you know, boom, Hindi web series started popping up like mushrooms, and suddenly, people were binge-watching whole seasons like it was a daily ritual. Now, everyone's all about watching stuff at home because, let's face it, who needs to go out when you've got all the good stuff on your screen?

And when it comes to Indian series – there's something for everyone! Family dramas, suspense, crime thrillers, you name it. So, in this article, we've handpicked some top-notch Indian web series that you absolutely can't miss. Time to grab your snacks and dive into the binge-watching bonanza!

18 Best Hindi web series to watch

1. Bandish Bandits (2020)

IMDb Rating : 8.6 /10

: 8.6 /10 Star cast : Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni

: Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni Genre: Romance

Romance Directed By : Anand Tiwari

: Anand Tiwari No. of seasons : 1

: 1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The plot of Bandish Bandits delves into the world of Indian classical singer Radhe and pop sensation Tamanna. Despite their distinct personalities, the duo embarks on a journey of self-discovery, exploring whether opposites, while attracting each other, can also adapt and endure in the long run. This Indian web series video unfolds a captivating tale of contrasting worlds colliding and discovering harmony.

Advertisement

2. Aspirants (2021)

IMDb Rating: 9.2 /10

9.2 /10 Star cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal

Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal Genre : Drama

: Drama Directed By : Apoorv Singh Karki

: Apoorv Singh Karki No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

If you're on the lookout for the best Indian series to watch, Aspirants is a must-consider pick. This engaging series revolves around three UPSC aspirants who form a close bond while gearing up for the exam in the hustle and bustle of Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

3. Yeh Meri Family (2018)

IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Star cast: Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Vishesh Bansal

Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Vishesh Bansal Genre: Drama

Drama Directed By: Sameer Saxena

Sameer Saxena No. of seasons: 2

2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon miniTV

If you're on the lookout for the best Indian web series to watch, Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic gem. Transporting you to 1998, it beautifully captures the innocence and joy of carefree days, featuring summer tuition classes, first crushes, and the hilarious journey of a 12-year-old within a typical Indian family. Watch it with the entire family; it's as heartwarming as it gets!

4. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (2013)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Star cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka

Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka Genre: Thriller

Thriller Created By: Gaurav Shukla, Vaibhav Shikdar

Gaurav Shukla, Vaibhav Shikdar No. of seasons: 2

2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

In the realm of Indian web series to watch, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side stands out as a masterful blend of captivating plot twists and ancient mythology. Following a forensic team's quest to apprehend a serial killer who identifies as the resurrected Asura Kali, the series gained immense popularity. Its well-received second season takes the antagonist's quest for revenge to a new level, presenting a challenge that leaves heroes Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair desolate and torn. Will they be able to stop him?

Advertisement

5. Cubicles (2019)

IMDb Rating : 8.2 /10

: 8.2 /10 Star cast : Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Bisht, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Khushbu Baid

: Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Bisht, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Khushbu Baid Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Created By : Amit Golani

: Amit Golani No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cubicles is a standout example of a good web series, skillfully delving into the intricacies of corporate life. This engaging show, set against the backdrop of a young professional's journey, skillfully captures the challenges, camaraderie, and aspirations within office walls. With a perfect blend of humor and realism, it offers a genuinely good portrayal of workplace dynamics.

6. Made In Heaven (2019)

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Star cast : Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Mona Singh, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Raaz

: Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Mona Singh, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Raaz Genre : Drama

: Drama Directed By : Nupur Asthana

: Nupur Asthana No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Made In Heaven stands out as one of the best web series in India. It immerses viewers in the dynamic world of Delhi-based wedding planners, Tara and Karan. This captivating show not only explores the opulent lives of the rich and fabulous but also serves as a mirror reflecting the regressive facets of our society.

7. Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020)

IMDb Rating :7.6 /10

:7.6 /10 Star cast : Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Shruti Bapna, Nithya Menon, Saiyami Kher

: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Shruti Bapna, Nithya Menon, Saiyami Kher Genre : Thriller

: Thriller Directed By : Mayank Sharma

: Mayank Sharma No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

In the realm of the finest Indian web series videos, Breathe: Into the Shadows emerges as a riveting psychological thriller. This series skillfully explores the intricate tapestry of human emotions and morality, delivering a gripping narrative around a father's relentless pursuit to save his kidnapped daughter.

Advertisement

8. The Family Man (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Star cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja

Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja Genre: Thriller

Thriller Created By: Raj & DK

Raj & DK No. of seasons: 2

2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

If you're on the hunt for some top-notch entertainment, The Family Man is hands down one of the best web series Indian. Picture this – T.A.S.C. agent Srikant Tiwari striking a balance between saving the nation and dealing with family drama. Two seasons deep, and we're all eagerly waiting for the next one. It's legit the best Hindi web series in the thriller genre!

9. Panchayat (2020)

IMDb Rating : 8.9 /10

: 8.9 /10 Star cast : Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Maik, Chandan Roy

: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Maik, Chandan Roy Genre : Drama

: Drama Directed By : Deepak Kumar Mishra

: Deepak Kumar Mishra No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

In Panchayat, the low-key folks of Phulera village find Abhishek Tripathi back as their secretary for another round. The second season of this endearing comedy-drama unfolds the subsequent events in the lives of the village residents, promising more laughs and heartwarming moments in the charming backdrop of rural India.

10. Mirzapur (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Star cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Created By: Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna

Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna No. of seasons: 2

2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Mirzapur stands out as a top-tier web series to watch. It immerses viewers in a riveting narrative of blood, guns, drugs, and power politics. The storyline revolves around Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, fiercely protecting his mafia lord position in Mirzapur. Despite the recklessness of his son Munna, the series unfolds a compelling tale, securing its reputation among the best Indian web series.

Advertisement

11. What The Folks (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Star cast: Veer Rajwant Singh, Eisha Chopra, Kriti Vij, Renuka Shahane, Shishir Sharma

Veer Rajwant Singh, Eisha Chopra, Kriti Vij, Renuka Shahane, Shishir Sharma Genre: Drama

Drama Directed By: Ruchir Arun

Ruchir Arun No. of seasons: 4

4 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema/ Dice Media YouTube Channel

If you're in the mood for a Hindi web series to binge with the family, What The Folks is your go-to. The show is all about navigating the funny and tricky situations that young Indian couples face with their extended families. A real feel-good watch for the highs and lows of family ties!

12. Masaba Masaba (2020)

IMDb Rating : 6.7 /10

: 6.7 /10 Star cast : Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore

: Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore Directed By : Sonam Nair

: Sonam Nair No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Masaba Masaba is a total mood with real-life mom and daughter Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta playing a fun, exaggerated version of themselves. It's gives a sneak peek into their world of fashion and film – totally different from the usual Indian series vibe.

13. Farzi (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Star cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Rashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Rashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Directed By: Raj & DK

Raj & DK No. of seasons: 1

1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Farzi is an Indian web series on Amazon Prime that takes a deep dive into the realm of counterfeit cash. The narrative unfolds as an artist decides to embark on an unusual venture using his family's printing press – making fake money. This crime-comedy rollercoaster promises pure binge-watching delight from start to finish.

Advertisement

14. Sacred Games (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Created By: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane No. of seasons: 2

2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Sacred Games intricately weaves the tales of two contrasting figures – a struggling cop and a local gangster. The result is an intense cat-and-mouse chase, with the vast city of Mumbai hanging in the balance. Recognized as one of the best Hindi web series on Netflix, it delivers a gripping narrative that explores the complex dynamics of crime, power, and morality.

15. Four More Shots Please! (2022)

IMDb Rating : 5.8/10

: 5.8/10 Star cast : Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gaagro, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray

: Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gaagro, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray Directed By : Nupur Asthana

: Nupur Asthana No. of seasons : 3

: 3 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Four More Shots Please!, one of the best web series on Amazon Prime India, follows the lives of four women in Mumbai, drowning their failures in affordable booze. Damini, a dedicated journalist; Anjana, grappling with post-parenthood intimacy; Umang, a non-believer in love until a closeted romance blooms; and a virgin facing societal pressures. The series portrays their struggles and growth as they navigate societal expectations, learning to embrace their perceived misfit status.

16. The Night Manager (2023)

IMDb Rating : 7.6 /10

: 7.6 /10 Star cast : Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tilotama Shome

: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tilotama Shome Genre : Thriller

: Thriller Directed By : Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose

: Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose No. of seasons : 1

: 1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

The Night Manager is a Hindi-language crime thriller TV series, adapted by Sandeep Modi. It's a remake of the 2016 British series, based on John Le Carré's novel. The plot follows Shaan Sengupta, a former soldier tasked with infiltrating an arms dealer's inner circle to dismantle his war empire.

Advertisement

17. Permanent Roommates (2014)

IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Star cast : Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Kumar

: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Kumar Genre: Romance, comedy, feel-good

Romance, comedy, feel-good Created By : Arunabh Kumar

: Arunabh Kumar No. of seasons : 3

: 3 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Ranked among the best web series on Amazon Prime India, Permanent Roommates is a cherished gem for early enthusiasts. Starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, the TVF creation follows Tanya and Mikesh's journey from long-distance to cohabitation. With its enduring charm, the series, now in its third season, remains a must-watch for viewers.

Advertisement

18. Little Things (2016)

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Star cast : Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal

: Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal Genre : Romance, drama, feel-good

: Romance, drama, feel-good Created By : Dhruv Sehgal

: Dhruv Sehgal No. of seasons : 4

: 4 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

A top-notch Indian web series on Netflix, this charming romantic show spotlights Dhruv and Kavya, a cohabiting couple. It intricately unveils their daily life, capturing relatable quirks and moments. Fans adore its authenticity, finding parallels in their own experiences, making it a must-watch for those seeking genuine and endearing storytelling.