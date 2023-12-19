18 Best Indian web series of all time: The Night Manager, Aspirants to Sacred Games
Discover a handpicked assortment of the best Indian web series across genres like drama, thriller, comedy, and romance, ensuring there's something for every viewer's taste in our curated collection.
Ever since OTT services rolled into our lives, folks have been slowly realizing the pure joy of kicking back and watching some cool content. Next thing you know, boom, Hindi web series started popping up like mushrooms, and suddenly, people were binge-watching whole seasons like it was a daily ritual. Now, everyone's all about watching stuff at home because, let's face it, who needs to go out when you've got all the good stuff on your screen?
And when it comes to Indian series – there's something for everyone! Family dramas, suspense, crime thrillers, you name it. So, in this article, we've handpicked some top-notch Indian web series that you absolutely can't miss. Time to grab your snacks and dive into the binge-watching bonanza!
18 Best Hindi web series to watch
1. Bandish Bandits (2020)
- IMDb Rating: 8.6 /10
- Star cast: Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni
- Genre: Romance
- Directed By: Anand Tiwari
- No. of seasons: 1
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The plot of Bandish Bandits delves into the world of Indian classical singer Radhe and pop sensation Tamanna. Despite their distinct personalities, the duo embarks on a journey of self-discovery, exploring whether opposites, while attracting each other, can also adapt and endure in the long run. This Indian web series video unfolds a captivating tale of contrasting worlds colliding and discovering harmony.
2. Aspirants (2021)
- IMDb Rating: 9.2 /10
- Star cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal
- Genre: Drama
- Directed By: Apoorv Singh Karki
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
If you're on the lookout for the best Indian series to watch, Aspirants is a must-consider pick. This engaging series revolves around three UPSC aspirants who form a close bond while gearing up for the exam in the hustle and bustle of Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.
3. Yeh Meri Family (2018)
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Star cast: Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Vishesh Bansal
- Genre: Drama
- Directed By: Sameer Saxena
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon miniTV
If you're on the lookout for the best Indian web series to watch, Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic gem. Transporting you to 1998, it beautifully captures the innocence and joy of carefree days, featuring summer tuition classes, first crushes, and the hilarious journey of a 12-year-old within a typical Indian family. Watch it with the entire family; it's as heartwarming as it gets!
4. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (2013)
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Star cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka
- Genre: Thriller
- Created By: Gaurav Shukla, Vaibhav Shikdar
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
In the realm of Indian web series to watch, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side stands out as a masterful blend of captivating plot twists and ancient mythology. Following a forensic team's quest to apprehend a serial killer who identifies as the resurrected Asura Kali, the series gained immense popularity. Its well-received second season takes the antagonist's quest for revenge to a new level, presenting a challenge that leaves heroes Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair desolate and torn. Will they be able to stop him?
5. Cubicles (2019)
- IMDb Rating: 8.2 /10
- Star cast: Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Bisht, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Khushbu Baid
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Created By: Amit Golani
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Cubicles is a standout example of a good web series, skillfully delving into the intricacies of corporate life. This engaging show, set against the backdrop of a young professional's journey, skillfully captures the challenges, camaraderie, and aspirations within office walls. With a perfect blend of humor and realism, it offers a genuinely good portrayal of workplace dynamics.
6. Made In Heaven (2019)
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Star cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Mona Singh, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Raaz
- Genre: Drama
- Directed By: Nupur Asthana
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Made In Heaven stands out as one of the best web series in India. It immerses viewers in the dynamic world of Delhi-based wedding planners, Tara and Karan. This captivating show not only explores the opulent lives of the rich and fabulous but also serves as a mirror reflecting the regressive facets of our society.
7. Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020)
- IMDb Rating:7.6 /10
- Star cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Shruti Bapna, Nithya Menon, Saiyami Kher
- Genre: Thriller
- Directed By: Mayank Sharma
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
In the realm of the finest Indian web series videos, Breathe: Into the Shadows emerges as a riveting psychological thriller. This series skillfully explores the intricate tapestry of human emotions and morality, delivering a gripping narrative around a father's relentless pursuit to save his kidnapped daughter.
8. The Family Man (2019)
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Star cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja
- Genre: Thriller
- Created By: Raj & DK
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
If you're on the hunt for some top-notch entertainment, The Family Man is hands down one of the best web series Indian. Picture this – T.A.S.C. agent Srikant Tiwari striking a balance between saving the nation and dealing with family drama. Two seasons deep, and we're all eagerly waiting for the next one. It's legit the best Hindi web series in the thriller genre!
9. Panchayat (2020)
- IMDb Rating: 8.9 /10
- Star cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Maik, Chandan Roy
- Genre: Drama
- Directed By: Deepak Kumar Mishra
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
In Panchayat, the low-key folks of Phulera village find Abhishek Tripathi back as their secretary for another round. The second season of this endearing comedy-drama unfolds the subsequent events in the lives of the village residents, promising more laughs and heartwarming moments in the charming backdrop of rural India.
10. Mirzapur (2018)
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Star cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Created By: Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Mirzapur stands out as a top-tier web series to watch. It immerses viewers in a riveting narrative of blood, guns, drugs, and power politics. The storyline revolves around Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, fiercely protecting his mafia lord position in Mirzapur. Despite the recklessness of his son Munna, the series unfolds a compelling tale, securing its reputation among the best Indian web series.
11. What The Folks (2017)
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Star cast: Veer Rajwant Singh, Eisha Chopra, Kriti Vij, Renuka Shahane, Shishir Sharma
- Genre: Drama
- Directed By: Ruchir Arun
- No. of seasons: 4
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema/ Dice Media YouTube Channel
If you're in the mood for a Hindi web series to binge with the family, What The Folks is your go-to. The show is all about navigating the funny and tricky situations that young Indian couples face with their extended families. A real feel-good watch for the highs and lows of family ties!
12. Masaba Masaba (2020)
- IMDb Rating: 6.7 /10
- Star cast: Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore
- Directed By: Sonam Nair
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Masaba Masaba is a total mood with real-life mom and daughter Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta playing a fun, exaggerated version of themselves. It's gives a sneak peek into their world of fashion and film – totally different from the usual Indian series vibe.
13. Farzi (2023)
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Star cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Rashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon
- Genre: Comedy, Thriller
- Directed By: Raj & DK
- No. of seasons: 1
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Farzi is an Indian web series on Amazon Prime that takes a deep dive into the realm of counterfeit cash. The narrative unfolds as an artist decides to embark on an unusual venture using his family's printing press – making fake money. This crime-comedy rollercoaster promises pure binge-watching delight from start to finish.
14. Sacred Games (2020)
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Created By: Vikramaditya Motwane
- No. of seasons: 2
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Sacred Games intricately weaves the tales of two contrasting figures – a struggling cop and a local gangster. The result is an intense cat-and-mouse chase, with the vast city of Mumbai hanging in the balance. Recognized as one of the best Hindi web series on Netflix, it delivers a gripping narrative that explores the complex dynamics of crime, power, and morality.
15. Four More Shots Please! (2022)
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Star cast: Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gaagro, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray
- Directed By: Nupur Asthana
- No. of seasons: 3
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Four More Shots Please!, one of the best web series on Amazon Prime India, follows the lives of four women in Mumbai, drowning their failures in affordable booze. Damini, a dedicated journalist; Anjana, grappling with post-parenthood intimacy; Umang, a non-believer in love until a closeted romance blooms; and a virgin facing societal pressures. The series portrays their struggles and growth as they navigate societal expectations, learning to embrace their perceived misfit status.
16. The Night Manager (2023)
- IMDb Rating: 7.6 /10
- Star cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tilotama Shome
- Genre: Thriller
- Directed By: Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose
- No. of seasons: 1
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar
The Night Manager is a Hindi-language crime thriller TV series, adapted by Sandeep Modi. It's a remake of the 2016 British series, based on John Le Carré's novel. The plot follows Shaan Sengupta, a former soldier tasked with infiltrating an arms dealer's inner circle to dismantle his war empire.
17. Permanent Roommates (2014)
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Star cast: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Kumar
- Genre: Romance, comedy, feel-good
- Created By: Arunabh Kumar
- No. of seasons: 3
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Ranked among the best web series on Amazon Prime India, Permanent Roommates is a cherished gem for early enthusiasts. Starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, the TVF creation follows Tanya and Mikesh's journey from long-distance to cohabitation. With its enduring charm, the series, now in its third season, remains a must-watch for viewers.
18. Little Things (2016)
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Star cast: Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal
- Genre: Romance, drama, feel-good
- Created By: Dhruv Sehgal
- No. of seasons: 4
- Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
A top-notch Indian web series on Netflix, this charming romantic show spotlights Dhruv and Kavya, a cohabiting couple. It intricately unveils their daily life, capturing relatable quirks and moments. Fans adore its authenticity, finding parallels in their own experiences, making it a must-watch for those seeking genuine and endearing storytelling.
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’