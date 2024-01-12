Are lovebirds Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee engaged? Here's what we know

Prateik Babbar is quite a fascinating actor who has been making headlines recently due to his personal life. He has been in a romantic relationship with Priya Banerjee for some time now, and they are not afraid to display their affection publicly on social media.

Interestingly, there are rumors circulating that the lovebirds might have taken their commitment to the next level by exchanging rings and getting engaged. Let's delve deeper into this intriguing news and uncover more details.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee are engaged?

According to The Times of India report, actor Prateik Babbar and his girlfriend Priya Banerjee are engaged. The duo decided to take their relationship to the next level and exchanged rings. Reportedly, Prateik proposed to her on November 26th last year which was just two days before his birthday. Instead of having a separate grand engagement ceremony, the couple has decided to combine it with their wedding ceremony.

Priya Banerjee wishes her Prateik Babbar on his birthday

On November 28th, Priya Banerjee sent her birthday wishes to Prateik through a joint Instagram post. The photo captures a passionate moment between Prateik and Priya as they share a kiss while she sits on his lap. She captioned it, “Happiest birthday to my bestest half @_prat.” She added several emojis also to express her feelings.

Advertisement

Taking to the comment section, Prateik thanked her and wrote: “thank you my queen,”

The couple has been together for the last three years. In an earlier TOI interview, Prateik spoke about Priya and said: “I am so blessed to have Priya. I have made so many mistakes, but I must have done something right for such a wonderful woman to come in my life." The actor further said that he was going through a divorce and Priya had also broken off her engagement. He said that he slipped into her DMs and was hesitant initially due to his separation. However, things worked out between the two.

Prateik married film produced Sanya Sagar in 2019 after dating for a while. But they separated in 2023 and got divorced in 2023. Workwise, he was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film Cobalt Blue.

ALSO READ: Prateik Babbar's girlfriend Priya Banerjee shares heartfelt birthday wish to 'bestest half'