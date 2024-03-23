PICS: Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick kiss at their engagement dinner party; share romantic dance

Amy Jackson, the versatile actress and model celebrated for her roles in Bollywood hits like Singh is Bliing alongside Akshay Kumar and Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar, has recently shared exciting news of her engagement. Her fiancé, actor Ed Westwick, is a prominent figure in British media, notably known for his iconic portrayal of Chuck Bass in The CW series Gossip Girl and his recent role as Vincent Swan in White Gold.

The glamorous actress has now treated her fans to inisde glimpses from their engagement dinner party, adding to the excitement surrounding their union.

Amy Jackson shares pictures from her engagement dinner party

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's engagement dinner party was a magical affair filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. The actress has shared captivating snapshots from the soirée, each one more heartwarming than the last.

In the first image, the couple is locked in a tender, romantic dance, completely enveloped in their love for each other. The second picture paints a scene of elegance, with a beautifully decorated dinner table adorned with flowers, candles, and twinkling lights, setting the perfect backdrop for the celebration.

The third picture captures a precious moment as Amy shares a joyous embrace with her son, Andreas, reflecting the importance of family in their lives. And in the final snapshot, the couple shares a passionate kiss. These glimpses offer a window into a night filled with love and happiness, leaving us all captivated by their beautiful journey together. Take a closer look at these mesmerizing moments that will surely tug at your heartstrings:

The couple's love story began at an Aston Martin event in 2021, where they first crossed paths. Fast forward to 2024, and the Gossip Girl star proposed to her in the picturesque setting of Gstaad. Speaking to News 18 about the proposal, the actress shared that her now fiancé orchestrated it beautifully.

Reflecting on their relationship, she confessed that initially, she had reservations about being with someone from the same industry. However, she now has no complaints, emphasizing the importance of having a supportive partner who understands the demands of her profession.

Having found someone who not only embraces her career but also stands by her side, the actress expressed gratitude for the understanding and support her fiancé provides.

