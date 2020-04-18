EXCLUSIVE: Four More Shots Please director on Damini's pregnancy angle: Was meaty quandary for us to play with

*SPOILERS ALERT* One of the most interesting character arcs in Four More Shots Please Season 2 was of Damini (Sayani Gupta) and her love triangle between Jeh (Prateik Babbar) and Aamir (Milind Soman), which becomes complicated with an unplanned pregnancy.

Your weekend binging is set as Four More Shot Please returns with Season 2 and gives us all the guilty pleasure drama we have been wildly craving for amidst the quarantine period. The charismatic fictional girl squad is back with a bang as we take off from where things were left in Season 1 between Damini, Umang, Anjana and Siddhi. Amidst the various character arcs, the one angle which impressed us the most is how writers Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra dealt with Damini's love triangle between Jeh and Aamir along with the baby drama twist.

*SPOILERS ALERT* We find out that after reconciling with Jeh, Damini finds out that she was pregnant with Aamir's baby and hence problems pile up one after another! The treatment towards the sensitive subject of pregnancy which led to an eventual miscarriage was handled with grace and subtlety. In an EXCLUSIVE candid conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Nupur Asthana, who directed Four More Shots Please Season 2, regarding Damini's character arc to which she revealed, "Damini and Jeh are in a good place and then suddenly because it happened just after she hooked up with Aamir, it just goes wonky! It's about how a situation can have such a huge effect on your life."

"You are now in a moral, emotional quandary of 'What do you do?' You're in a relationship with someone but you are having someone else's baby. That is something that all three people have to figure out. It was a very exciting, meaty quandary for us to play with and figure as to where does her character go with this. I don't know what I would do if it happened to me. None of us knew! We just tried out a few things in the writer's room and Devika going ahead and writing scenarios that could play out. This is the way we thought worked out beautifully, it worked out best for Damini," Nupur added.

The realistic approach given to Jeh's outburst after finding out the truth about the baby felt relatable as opposed to a more filmy happy ending approach! On how the male characters are treated as humane figures with actual emotions on her show, Asthana shared, "We've tried to keep our men as humans as well. We've treated the male characters with a lot of care and compassion in the writing and performances. We intended it like that."

Moreover, when quizzed on who she would choose between Aamir and Jeh if given a choice, Nupur gushed, "As a woman, I would go for Jeh. He's just what you want in a guy. He's so loving, giving and so supportive. He's a dream character."

What did you think of Damini's storyline in Four More Shots Please Season 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

