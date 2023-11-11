7 Hindi Web Series celebrating camaraderie of female friendships: Four More Shots Please to Girls Hostel

Back in the day, it was like society handed out this manual to women saying, "Hey, see each other as rivals, okay?" And pop culture totally jumped on that bandwagon. The 'other' woman was always painted as a potential threat, like she'd snatch your boyfriend or start some undercover gossip party. But guess what? Times have changed, and so have our screens.

Nowadays, Hindi web series are flipping the script on female friendships. No more side-eyeing each other; it's all about finding potential BFFs. Shows like Four More Shots Please, Girls Hostel, and Adulting are breaking stereotypes, showing that women can be a powerful support system for each other. Here are 7 Hindi web series celebrating female friendships that are perfect for a cozy watch with your squad.

7 must-watch Hindi web series that beautifully capture the essence of female friendships

1. Four More Shots Please! (2019)

IMDb Rating : 5.8/10

: 5.8/10 Star cast : Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gaagro, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray

: Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gaagro, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray Directed By : Nupur Asthana

: Nupur Asthana No. of seasons : 3

: 3 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Give me four more shots, please! – that catchy title track gets us humming every time. Why? Because, just like Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Sidhi, we find ourselves craving for that unique camaraderie. The series brilliantly captures the rollercoaster of ups and downs in a woman's life, and somehow, it feels like we're living a slice of it with them. That connection is what makes this show a keeper; it's like peeking into the lives of four friends and seeing bits of ourselves in each of them.

2. Girls Hostel (2018)

IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Star cast : Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Shrivastava, Shreya Mehta, Gagan Arora

: Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Shrivastava, Shreya Mehta, Gagan Arora Directed By : Hanish D Kalia

: Hanish D Kalia No. of seasons : 3

: 3 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Picture this: a cozy night in with four girls, and now imagine doing that for a whopping four years. Where? In a bustling Girls Hostel, of course! This show invites you to relive all the classic moments – the rivalries, the friendships, the messy complaints – that you've likely experienced with your own hostel mates. It's a riot of laughter that's hard to resist. Following the lives of four college girls, this series is a treasure trove of contemporary, relatable, and witty comedy that adds that perfect cherry on top. Get ready for a bellyache from laughing – this one's a hilarious ride!

3. Ladies Room (2016)

IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Star cast : Shreya Dhanwanthary, Saba Azad, Auritra Ghosh

: Shreya Dhanwanthary, Saba Azad, Auritra Ghosh Directed By : Aashima Chibber

: Aashima Chibber No. of seasons : 1

: 1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: YFilms YouTube Channel

No one understands the mystery of why girls prefer to hit the loo in packs except for, well, girls. Enter the web series with the tagline – 2 girls, 6 loos, and unlimited fun! Ladies Room sticks true to its promise, throwing two friends into life-risking situations in the most unexpected place – the ladies' restroom. Brimming with bold and unapologetic humor, this series is a must-watch for those craving a slice of real-life hilarity. Grab your best buddy, settle in, and get ready for a great time because this show guarantees a laughter-filled binge session!

4. Adulting (2018)

IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Star cast : Aisha Ahmed, Yashaswini Dayama, Viraj Ghelani

: Aisha Ahmed, Yashaswini Dayama, Viraj Ghelani Directed By : Ayesha Nair

: Ayesha Nair No. of seasons : 3

: 3 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Dice Media YouTube Channel / Amazon Prime

Adulting is a coming-of-age series that delves into the lives of two young women, Ray and Nikhat, as they maneuver through the intricacies of independent adulthood in the lively city of Mumbai. The show invites you to accompany them on this rollercoaster ride of being twenty-somethings, where the dynamic of their friendship becomes a pivotal element in their distinctive approaches to facing the challenges that come with growing up. Get ready for a relatable journey filled with laughter, lessons, and the unmistakable charm of navigating the complexities of adulting.

5. The Interns (2020)

IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Star cast : Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Rashmi Agdekar, Shivankit Singh Parihar

: Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Rashmi Agdekar, Shivankit Singh Parihar Directed By : Anant Singh Bhaatu

: Anant Singh Bhaatu No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Girliyapa YouTube Channel

Step into the world of The Interns, where the spotlight is on three young interns at Digital Diva, each bringing their unique set of dramas to the table. This show is like a flashback to your own work buddies— the banter, the gossip, and everything in between. Join the ride as these girls power through the challenges of their internship and the intricacies of their personal lives. It's a relatable journey that captures the essence of workplace camaraderie and the daily hustle.

6. The Trip (2016)

IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Star cast : Lisa Haydon, Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi

: Lisa Haydon, Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Bindass Facebook page

While some might categorize the 2016 web series The Trip as a somewhat edgier counterpart to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the narrative counters with a resounding, Why should guys have all the fun? This series taps into the essential need for a story that resonates with a group of four bestie girls, taking the audience on a road trip through Thailand as part of a bachelorette celebration.

What begins as a seemingly carefree journey soon unravels into an emotional roller coaster. This is a must-watch, offering a fresh perspective on friendship, travel, and the intricacies of life that shouldn't be overlooked.