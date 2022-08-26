Exclusive: Prateik Babbar finds love again, is now dating THIS Baar Baar Dekho actress

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Sanya Sagar on January 23, 2019. Sanya and Prateik dated for a few years before tying the knot. But their marriage hit rock bottom after a year. While the lockdown turned out to be an opportunity for most celebrities to spend quality time with their partners, it seems things only worsened between Prateik and Sanya.

After trying hard to work on their marriage, Prateik Babbar has finally moved on in his life. As per Pinkvilla's sources, Sanya's ex-husband Prateik is in a happy place right now. He is dating Baar Baar Dekho actress Priya Banerjee. Prateik Babbar is growing close to the actress.

A source close to Prateik Babbar told us, "They have known each other for a year now. They met each other through a common friend from the TV world." Source further adds, "It doesn't stop here, Prateik Babbar has already told about his current ladylove Priya Banerjee to his family. Prateik & Priya often hang out & work out but want to keep their relationship low-profile as of now. The reason being is his divorce in process with his wife Sanya Sagar."

We repeatedly tried reaching out to Prateik but the actor chose to not respond on the matter.

For all those unaware of Priya Banerjee, she made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa as Sia. On the work front, Prateik Babbar will be seen in the film 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' which features Taapsee Pannu & Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles.

