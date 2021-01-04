EXCLUSIVE: Priya Banerjee felt like she was in a relationship with herself for all the months during lockdown

Last year was quite tough for many celebs owing to the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown. Priya Banerjee is one of them who also had to deal with various problems alone as her family was away in Canada.

Priya Banerjee who ventured into acting with South films has come a long way now. From movies to web series, the actress has tried her hands everywhere thereby earning critical acclaim. Recently, she opened up on how the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown took a toll on her both mentally and emotionally. Not only that but the diva also spilled the beans on how she was affected when away from her family and the ways in which she diverted her mind.

Talking about how she dealt with the entire situation, Priya quotes, “2020 has surely been a year which turned the tables for all of us, I'm sure. Everyone during the lockdown had their families by their side as family is a backbone one could always count on. As for me it was quite a task staying home for months away from my family in Canada. I was not only worried about myself but moreover I kept the concern going regarding my family members.”

She further adds, “Frankly it did bother me a lot at first mentally it was quite challenging to face it and get going with it. I have a habit of visiting home at least once or twice in a month but this was the longest I've stayed away from home which in itself saddened me at times, but the thought of them being alright healthy and hearty kept me going. I will always be grateful and thankful to god for the same.”

Ask her about how she kept herself engaged during the lockdown, Priya Banerjee says, “I took up reading and watching more and more movies. I also learnt cooking a lot of dishes so yes it did help me cope up and was fun too spending time all by myself. It was like I was in a relationship with myself for all these months, lol.”

