Priyanka Chopra-backed heartbreaking documentary Women of My Billion to release on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra has not just impressed the audience with her acting skills in India and internationally but has also backed a lot of interesting content through her production house. At an event in March, Priyanka introduced the upcoming documentary, Women of My Billion.

The heartbreaking story gives a glimpse into the struggles and fights of women in India. The release date of this documentary has now been announced. WOMB is set to hit the OTT space on May 3.

Today, the streaming service Amazon Prime Video announced that the upcoming documentary Women of My Billion will premiere on May 3, 2024, on their platform. The film is directed by Ajitesh Sharma and produced jointly by Priyanka Chopra’s production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and Awedacious Originals. The cast includes Srishti Bakshi, Neha Rai, Pragya Prasun, and Sangeeta Tiwari.

The OTT platform shared the trailer in their Instagram post, which tells the story through the eyes of Srishti Bakshi, a woman who goes on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. As she walks for 3,800 km over a span of 240 days, she meets different women and learns about their journeys, challenges, and victories.

The caption of the Instagram post reads: “Journey along one woman’s 3800 km walk across India for women’s safety, witness stories that need to be told and question beliefs that must be challenged. #WomenOfMyBillionOnPrime, May 3.”

Priyanka Chopra wants Women of My Billion to be a ‘beacon of hope’

In a statement, Priyanka Chopra explained the aim of the documentary. She said, “Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With WOMB, the aim is to transcend these struggles - to be a beacon of hope.”

The actress also clarified that the film is not just meant to showcase women’s hardships but also serve as a rallying appeal for unity and action. Priyanka expressed hope that the documentary would bring us closer to a society where all women are valued and given the opportunity to succeed.

UN SDG Changemaker Srishti Bakshi also talked about the importance of the documentary, saying, “Women of My Billion reveals the unified voice of Indian women, speaking out against the violence they endure and compels us to question our inherent perceptions and addresses the fatigue surrounding discussions on violence against women in India.”

Speaking about what motivated her throughout her journey, Srishti said it was realizing that Indian women are all united in their bravery to oppose abuse against them. She aimed to spread this message about bravery, independence, and self-assurance through her pilgrimage.

Srishti expressed that it was obvious that the violence in our society is caused by the actions of a minority and the silence of the majority. She concluded, “For me, the documentary serves as a call to action, urging the majority to break their silence and actively participate in addressing this critical issue.”

Priyanka Chopra’s acting venture Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the action comedy movie Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is currently filming with the team of Heads of State in Nice, France.

