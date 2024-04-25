Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas as The Good Half gets acquired by Utopia; film to release on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to set relationship goals for their fans. Constantly showcasing their support and showering affection upon each other, Priyanka and Nick are one of the most beloved celebrity couples.

This time was no different, as Priyanka cheered for her husband after the announcement of his film, The Good Half, getting acquired by Utopia Distribution and setting a release date.

Priyanka Chopra expresses excitement for Nick Jonas’ film The Good Half as it sets release date

Today, April 25, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to convey her enthusiasm for her husband Nick Jonas’ upcoming movie, The Good Half. It was recently announced on social media that the film has been picked by Utopia Distribution, and its preview screenings will be held on July 23 and 25.

Sharing the official post on her Instagram Stories, which featured Nick’s poster, Priyanka tagged her husband and celebrated the announcement using raised hands and clinking glasses emojis.

Have a look at Priyanka’s story!

More about Nick Jonas starrer The Good Half

The Good Half is a comedy-drama film starring Nick Jonas in the lead, directed by Robert Schwartzman. The cast also includes Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The movie had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023. Nick portrays the role of Renn, a writer who returns home for his mother’s funeral. While dealing with his grief, he also has to confront his past.

Utopia’s Instagram handle announced that preview screenings of the film will be hosted on July 23rd and 25th in over 900 theaters across North America. These screenings will feature an exclusive virtual conversation with Nick and director Robert Schwartzman.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently turned narrator for Disneynature’s film Tiger, which hit OTT on April 22, 2024, on the occasion of Earth Day. The actress is currently filming for her movie Heads of State in Nice, France. The action comedy co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

Priyanka often gives a glimpse into the shooting schedule on her social media. She also in an interview revealed that she would be giving the Met Gala a miss.

ALSO READ: 7 Priyanka Chopra dialogues that resonate with audiences