Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fans go gaga over new edited VIRAL pic of Raha and grandfather Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood right now. They kept the identity of their daughter Raha Kapoor a secret for the longest time until last Christmas. Fans were delighted to see her when the couple introduced her to the media. Recently, a user created an edited picture where the late Rishi Kapoor is holding his granddaughter.

Rishi Kapoor with Raha in an edited PIC

Recently, a user named editingwithanuj took to Instagram to drop a lovely edited picture of the late actor Rishi Kapoor holding his granddaughter Raha Kapoor. In the picture, which has gone viral ever since it was shared, Rishi can be seen donned in a blue suit while Raha is wearing a cute white frock. People took to the comment section to express their feelings about the post.

While one user dropped multiple heart and fire emojis, another one tagged her mother Alia Bhatt in it. Another user wrote: "Owao (hands up in the air and red heart emoji)".

In another video, the user shared how he created the picture with software. In its comment section, people tagged Neetu Kapoor and wrote: "@neetu54 should see this", while another one penned: "Beautiful edit grandfather and granddaughter"

Check out the post!

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor revealed Raha's face on Christmas

On Christmas 2024, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed their daughter Raha's face to the media as they arrived for Christmas family lunch. Dressed in an adorable frock and red little shoes, Raha looked adorable as Ranbir held her.

Just a month prior to that at the Hindustan Times summit, Alia spoke about revealing her daughter's face. She said: “I don’t want to be seen as hiding my daughter’s face. I am proud of her. Literally, had the cameras not been rolling here, I would have shown her face on the big screen, and we are proud of our baby.”

Workwise, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was a critical and commercial success. She is currently doing Vasan Bala's Jigra. Ranbir, on the other hand, last appeared in the commercially success action crime film Animal.

ALSO READ: Poacher: Did you know Alia Bhatt was ‘full-blown’ pregnant with Raha when she joined Richie Mehta's crime series