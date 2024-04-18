Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan, battled depression after his scenes got cut, ended up quitting Bollywood

The Bollywood industry has seen several actors trying hard to achieve success but many leave the industry claiming they have been victims of 'nepotism.' This article is about one such actor who worked with several famous actors but then ended up quitting Bollywood and claimed that his scenes were cut from the movies.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Rajat Bedi. He is popularly known as the Raj Saxena from the movie Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Rajat Bedi worked with several actors but left industry after his scenes got cut from films

Beginning his acting career in the early 1990s, Rajat Bedi made his debut alongside Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, and Jackie Shroff in 2001 with the film Do Hazaar Ek. However, the film failed at the box office. His first hit came alongside Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in the film Jodi No. 1. He also worked alongside Sunny Deol in his superhit film Indian.

After giving 9 back to back flops, Rajat finally had a taste of success when he starred in the super-hit film Koi...Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. He portrayed the role of the antagonist Raj Saxena in the movie and the audience much appreciated his performance. After this, he gave only two hits, Aksar and Partner alongside Salman Khan and Govinda and the rest of his films did not perform well at the box office.

The actor quit Bollywood and also left India and got settled in Canada with his family after Partner. Revealing the reason behind moving to Canada, he once told Mukesh Khanna, "Mera Canada jane ka reason ye tha ki main bada mayoos ho gaya tha. Ek point aagya tha mere career mein jahan mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki yeh kya kar raha hun main (My reason behind going to Canada was because I got very upset. There came a point in my career where I thought what am I doing?)."

Rajat Bedi said his scenes were cut from Koi...Mil Gaya

Recalling how some of his scenes were cut in the final edit of Koi...Mil Gaya, Rajat said, "Usmein kam kaafi tha mera, mera track Preity Zinta ke sath, Hrithik ka track Preity ke sath, jab final edit hua tab obviously track hi cut gaya (I had a lot of scenes with Preity Zinta, Hrithik, but when the final edit happened, the obviously my track got cut).“ He also added how he was completely removed from the publicity after the release of the film. “Mera sabse bada disappointment yeh tha ki jab Koi… Mil Gaya release hui toh mujhe publicity se completely out kiya gaya (My biggest disappointment was that when Koi...Mil Gaya was released, I was completely sidelined from the publicity)."

Reportedly, in Canada, he also connected with the Punjabi community and made films. Now, after his kids are all grown up, he has returned to India and already started working in the South and Punjabi film industry and is set to star in a Hindi web series too.

