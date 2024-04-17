Meet actor who debuted as child artist, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan but disappeared during peak of his career

Several actors make their debut as child artists and later become superstars. Even though many fade into oblivion, some manage to survive in the industry after struggling hard. This article will tell the story of one such actor who made his debut as a child artist. He later received 40 film offers at once but at the peak of his career, his luck made him disappear from the industry.

Today's pick for us is Jugal Hansraj who used to be one of the heartthrobs. His looks and acting often mesmerised everyone. Let's find out what made him disappear from the film industry at the peak of his career.

Jugal Hansraj once got 40 film offers at once

Jugal Hansraj is the younger son of cricketer Pravin Hansraj. He has an older brother named Sunil Hansraj. He made his acting debut as a child artist in Shekhar Kapur's film Masoom released in 1983. When he grew up, the actor started his film career with the film Aa Gale Lag Jaa.

The 1995 film Papa Kehte Hain gave the actor immense fame. Jugal became popular in the industry with films like Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and Salaam Namaste (2005). Just when everyone started to think he would be the next superstar in the industry, the actor's luck suddenly took the wrong path.

Jugal Hansraj disappeared at the peak of his career

According to reports, Jugal did not disappear from the screen. He got busy shooting those films, which did not work for his luck. At that time, directors used to have a competition to get Jugal signed as he was giving superhits back-to-back.

During the peak of his career, Jugal Hansraj had 40 films from different directors and producers and started working in the same films continuously, due to which he stayed away from the screen. Out of 40 films, only a few films could make headlines. Some of the films were stopped midway, some were stopped at the last stage and some could not even be started.

Some of his films were released but did not perform well at the box office and then he started disappearing from Bollywood, although every year or two he is seen in some film or the other. The actor was seen in the second season of the drama series Mismatched.

Talking about his personal life, Hansraj married Jasmine Dhillon, an NRI investment banker from New York. The couple has a son named Sidak.

