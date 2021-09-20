EXCLUSIVE: Rajat Bedi opens up on the car accident, ongoing legal procedures & helping the deceased’s family

Earlier in September, Rajat Bedi was in the news for allegedly hitting a person with his car. The actor had taken the injured Rajesh Ramsingh Doot to Cooper hospital, however, Doot unfortunately succumbed to the injuries. The cops had reportedly registered a case against Bedi under IPC section 304A, causing death by negligence. Now in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about the incident. “I was on the road, there was so much traffic outside the main metro at DN Nagar. When you cross that metro there is always such huge traffic, there is no way anybody could speed also even if they want to,” informs Rajat.

The actor had taken care of Rajesh Ramsingh Doot’s medication and treatment, and has offered a helping hand to his family too. “I had taken care of the medical expenses and the funeral. Now just waiting for the formalities with the cops getting sorted, and the Court’s also going to be initiated because that’s the procedure for them. Meanwhile, I am going to see that the lady (Doot’s wife) gets a stable job, so they get an income in the family. I am also going to see to it that the daughters’ have FD’s in their names. His wife’s job (application) is in the process, because some formalities are to be done. But I am getting her a job, so she has a stable income.” informs Rajat.

Meanwhile, he is waiting for the cops to finish their due diligence. “They have been very kind, nice and helpful to me, as they know what the factual thing is,” adds the actor.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajat’s business manager Sridevi Shetty had said that Rajat wasn’t driving rashly. “He immediately took him to Cooper Hospital and got his treatment done. Yesterday night they were not getting blood, so Rajat arranged for that too, and was in the hospital till 12: 30 - 1. Rajat’s friend is in the hospital now who is taking care of the medication and the treatment. He had himself informed the police too,” Shetty had said.

