EXCLUSIVE: Rajat Bedi’s manager says the actor wasn’t driving rashly: ‘He had himself informed the police too’

Earlier today, it was reported that a case has been registered against Koi... Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a person with his car. “The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police,” read an ANI tweet. Pinkvilla tried to reach Rajat, but the actor didn’t answer the call.

However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajat’s business manager Shetty said, “The guy was drunk, and suddenly came from somewhere. Rajat wasn’t driving rashly. He immediately took him to Cooper Hospital and got his treatment done. Yesterday night they were not getting blood, so Rajat arranged for that too, and was in the hospital till 12: 30 - 1. Rajat’s friend is in the hospital now who is taking care of the medication and the treatment. He had himself informed the police too.”

According to Mid-Day, Milind Kurde - a senior Inspector at D N Nagar police station, had informed that an FIR has been registered against Bedi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act. When questioned Sridevi about the FIR, she said, “I am not aware of that yet. We’ll do everything that’s necessary.”

Meanwhile, the doctor who is treating the victim Rajesh Ramsingh Doot had told Mid-Day, “His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood.”

