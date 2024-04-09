Meet actor who wanted to become pilot, quit college and went on to be a huge OTT star

Every actor has a different struggle story but their aim is the same and this is to do something that will make them memorable forever. In the film industry, as we have seen over the years many actors came from different genres; some wanted to be doctors, some wanted to be engineers, and even pilots. This article will present one such actor as well as a writer who wanted to become a pilot but later became a huge OTT star.

Today's pick for us is Sumeet Vyas. This Indian actor and writer worked in several Hindi films but his luck worked mostly in OTT.

Sumeet Vyas and his extraordinary career of becoming an OTT star

Sumeet Vyas was born in 1983 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and is the son of writer BM Vyas and Sudha Vyas. An R.D. National College student Sumeet wanted to become a pilot or a computer engineer but his passion for writing and acting took him to Mumbai. He quit his college studies and began his career as an assistant editor in an editing studio in Mumbai.

Sumeet Vyas's TV and Bollywood debut

Sumeet Vyas made his TV debut with a small role in the Doordarshan serial Woh Huye Na Humare. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in the movie Jashn in 2009. The actor has worked in more than 30 movies in his career so far.

But his breakthrough role came with Mikesh Chaudhary in TVF's 2014 web series Permanent Roommates and with this, he became a household name in the world of OTT.

He started to focus more on web series. Apart from Permanent Roommates, he worked in TVF's Tripling, which he also co-wrote. He has written the Y-Films web series Bang Baaja Baaraat as well.

For the uninitiated, Sumeet Vyas is an active supporter of theatre and enjoys working as a theatre artist rather than in Bollywood.

Sumeet Vyas's personal life

Speaking about his personal life, Sumeet Vyas was married to actress Shivani Tanksale for 7 years. The couple divorced in 2017. He is now married to TV actress Ekta Kaul since 2018. They welcomed their son in 2020 and named him Ved.

