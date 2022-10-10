Tripling S3: Sumeet Vyas on reuniting with Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar- 'It’s a picnic’; EXCLUSIVE

Fans of the popular series Tripling were in for a surprise as the trailer for the third season of the series dropped a few days ago. The story of Tripling season 3 has been penned by Arunabh Kumar and Sumeet Vyas, and the trailer shows the Sharma siblings going on a trip together in an attempt to reunite their parents. Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo , and Amol Parashar play the siblings on the show, and fans love watching the trio’s effortless, playful camaraderie. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumeet Vyas opened up about working with Maanvi and Amol once again and revealed that it was a lot of fun.

Sumeet Vyas shared that it was great to once again work with Maanvi and Amol and that it feels like they began right where they left off even after a long hiatus. “Our relationship has only become better over the years. We have also grown up as human beings in these years. We have come closer in a way that we don't feel the need to connect all the time, but when we do, we are right there. We begin exactly where we left off,” said Sumeet.

He further shared that he looks forward to shooting with the entire team and that they are all quite close-knit since it’s just a small unit of six actors. “The 2 months of shooting and rehearsal are something that I really look forward to because it’s a very small unit of 6 actors. We have all known each other for many years now, so it’s genuinely a picnic for us to meet each other. We also love each other's work so much. I’m a huge fan of Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. I love them,” said Sumeet.

Tripling season 3 trailer

The trailer of Tripling season 3 was released two days ago, and it shows the sibling trio Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan, heading for a trek after they learn about their parent's separation. Starring, Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel, and Kunal Roy Kapur, Tripling season 3 will premiere on October 21 on Zee5.

