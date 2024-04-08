Meet actor who gave up his Army dream to enter showbiz and went on to become a top villain in movies

The Bollywood industry has been witnessing talented actors who ace the roles of villains. However, their journey to becoming actors is one of the most challenging paths. This article presents one such veteran actor who does not need a separate introduction. From his on-screen persona to dialogue delivery, this actor captivated the audience by giving some memorable villain roles.

Today's top pick is none other than Danny Denzongpa. He is regarded as one of the top villains in the history of cinema. He gained fame by proving his acting prowess, but few know that he was earlier offered a role as a watchman.

Danny Denzongpa's heartwarming career story will melt your heart

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa was born on February 25, 1948. Coming from a Nepali-speaking Bhutia family in Yuksom, Sikkim, Danny did his schooling in Birla Vidya Mandir, Nainital, and completed college at St Joseph's College, Darjeeling.

Did you know Danny aspired to become a soldier in his early life? In an interview with India Today, Danny said, "My first hero was this 6 ft 1-inch soldier in a smart uniform. I would sit on a stone and wait for him to emerge from the hills as if from eternity."

Danny was interested in joining the Army, but his mother did not let him join the forces because she learned that the soldiers who got caught in China were tortured.

Jaya Bachchan suggested Danny Denzongpa to change his real name

In another interview with The Times of India, Danny shared that even though he had qualified for the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, he withdrew his admission to join the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. In this institute, he adopted Danny as his name, as many people found his real name difficult to pronounce.

For the uninitiated, his real name is Tshering Phintso Denzongpa. Interestingly, the name suggestion was given by his batchmate, Jaya Bachchan (Bahaduri at that time).

Reportedly, Danny faced discrimination in his initial career. It has been known that when he went to meet a popular director at his residence and asked him to give him work, the actor was offered a watchman's job. This incident led him to work harder to establish himself as an actor.

Even though he entered Bollywood with a positive role in Zaroorat (1972), Danny found success after playing the antagonist role in Dhundh (1973). Since then, he has done several successful films, such as Chor Machaye Shor (1974), 36 Ghante (1974), Fakira (1976), Kalicharan, Kaala Sona (1975), Devata (1978), The Burning Train (1980), and more.

