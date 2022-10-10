Tripling 3 actor Sumeet Vyas says he enjoys web series, Can’t do TV shows as he's ‘very lazy’; EXCLUSIVE

Sumeet Vyas is reuniting with his Tripling co-stars Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar for the third season of the popular series, which will release in a few days. Tripling season 3 also features Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The cast has come together after 3 years, and fans of the series are super excited to watch the latest season. Sumeet Vyas, who is one of the most popular faces in the digital space, is known for his breakthrough roles in web series such as Permanent Roommates, Tripling, and many more. In the past, he has been a part of many films and TV shows as well. Having dabbled with all three popular mediums, Sumeet recently shared why he isn’t very comfortable doing TV shows.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sumeet Vyas shared that he enjoys working in web series and movies the most. He added that when it comes to television shows, the volume of work is too much, and he isn’t very comfortable as he is not too hard-working. “TV shows are a different ballgame altogether because of the volume of work that they have to do. So that’s something I’m not very comfortable with because I’m not very hardworking, to be honest. I’m very lazy, they're very hardworking people. As for web series and films, I really enjoy working on either medium as long as the character is good, and I have something new to do. It doesn't matter if it’s a film or a show. At the end of the day, you're looking for a creative experience,” said Sumeet.

Sumeet Vyas reveals what’s different about this season of Tripling

Sumeet Vyas not only stars in Tripling season 3, but is also one of the writers of the series. Speaking about what has changed from the previous season, Sumeet said that they have kept the episodes shorter. “We have tried to incorporate as many things as we could from whatever didn't work the last time. Duration being one of them. 40- 45 minutes was slightly longer for a show like this which doesn't have a major conflict. There's no political crisis happening, nobody is dying, there's no villain. There's nothing exponential happening- just people, family and what happens between them. So 20-25 minutes is a sweet spot for an episode because that gives enough time to establish things and it’s crisp enough,” he said.

Tripling season 3 trailer starring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar

The trailer of Tripling season 3 released a few days ago. It gives an idea about the storyline of the latest season. Chandan, Chanchal and Chitwan will once again head for an adventure, after finding out about their parents’ separation. Tripling season 3 premieres on 21st October 2022 on Zee5.

