Tripling S3 Ep 1 and 2 Review: 'Chirpy and fun' sibling drama but pales in comparison to its prequels

Director : Neeraj Udhvani

Streaming on : ZEE5

Tripling S3 Ep 1 and Ep 2 Review:

Plot:



The three very lovable siblings are back but the reason for them getting back is slightly different this time, as they deal with their parents, Chinmay and Charu Sharma, separating after years of marriage, as they wish to live different lives. The siblings, who have their own set of personal problems, find it tough to cope with yet another 'problem', this time of parents' separation. Sumeet Vyas as Chandan, Maanvi Gagroo as Chanchal, and Amol Parashar as Chitvan do all that's in their stride to stop the inevitable until they understand that it is more serious than they thought it to be.

What's Hot:



The story of the 3 siblings, who deal with the news of their parents separating, makes for an interesting premise. The 3 siblings are fun to watch and the way they complement each other only elevates the subject matter. The characters of Chitvan (youngest sibling) and Chinmay (father) are endearing.

What's Not:



Although the concept of parents' separation is an interesting one to delve into, the conflict is not handled in the best possible way. Few gags don't land and it is somewhat not relatable that middle-aged siblings are not able to come to terms with what their parents want, and constantly try to overturn the decision their parents took, after much thought.

