Permanent Roommates to Little Things: 8 feel-good romantic Hindi series that will make you miss your partner

1. Permanent Roommates

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Star cast: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh

Created By: Arunabh Kumar

No. of seasons: 3

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime/ Zee5

When it comes to the top Indian romantic web series, you can't ignore Permanent Roommates - it's practically a crime! This show has a special place in the hearts of early web series fans. Starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, this TVF creation is as fresh and popular as ever.

The story? It's all about Tanya and Mikesh, a young couple who decide to take the plunge into marriage after spending three years in a long-distance relationship. Their solution? Moving in together and seeing how it all pans out. The show recently dropped its third season and is still winning over viewers everywhere. Don't miss out on the fun!

2. Little Things

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Star cast: Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal

Created By: Dhruv Sehgal

No. of seasons: 4

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

This charming romantic web series is all the rage these days. Fans are digging how it mirrors the ups and downs of Dhruv and Kavya, a young couple cohabiting. The show delves deep into their daily life, showcasing all those small idiosyncrasies that make them who they are. Even though Dhruv and Kavya have their quirks, you'll discover those relatable moments that'll have you saying, "That's just like us!"

3. Mismatched

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Star cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade

Written By: Gazal Dhaliwal

No. of seasons: 2

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Mismatched is a coming-of-age tale ripped from the pages of Sandhya Menon's book When Dimple Met Rishi. It revolves around Rishi, the old-school romantic, who's head over heels for Dimple, the gaming enthusiast. Rishi wants to marry her, but he's a fan of the traditional dating route before making the lifelong commitment. The series is a rollercoaster ride with lots of ups and downs that'll keep you entertained.

4. Feels Like Ishq

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Star cast: Radhika Madan,Tanya Maniktala, Simran Jehani, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Written By: Tahira Kashyap, Devrath Sagar, Ruchir Arun, Danish Aslam, Sachin Kundalkar, Jaydeep Sarkar, Anand Tiwari

No. of seasons: 1

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Feels Like Ishq is a feel-good playlist of love stories. It's got six short tales of love sparking in unexpected places, from marriages to office romances and small-town relationships, plus a surprise LGBTQ love story. Perfect for a cozy night in!

5. Broken But Beautiful

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Star cast: Harleen Sethi, Vikrant Massey

Written By: Reshu Nath (Season 1,2)

No. of seasons: 3

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema/ Zee5/ ALT Balaji

Broken But Beautiful delves into the themes of heartbreak, enduring love, and romance. The initial two seasons revolve around the intricate tale of Sameera and Veer. Veer finds himself unable to come to terms with the loss of his wife, while Sameera is determined to mend her fractured relationship. As the story unfolds, a collaborative plan takes them on an unexpected journey.

6. Flames

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Star cast: Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala

Written By: Kunal Aneja

No. of seasons: 3

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Flames is a charming web series that will evoke the nostalgia of your first crush during those innocent tuition days. It follows a group of young students who navigate the complexities of love and friendship while attending a chemistry coaching class together. If you're a fan of youthful romance, give this series a watch – you'll thank us later.

7. Bang Baaja Baarat

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Star cast: Angira Dhar, Ali Fazal

Directed By: Anand Tiwari

No. of seasons: 1

Where to watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

The story of Bang Baaja Baarat centers on a couple who meet, fall in love, and decide to marry, but not without seeking their parents' consent. When they introduce their parents, chaos erupts due to their vastly different backgrounds. The couple embarks on a rollercoaster journey to make their love withstand the challenges. Will they succeed? Watch to find out.

8. Love Bytes

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Star cast: Sukhmani Sadana, Kushal Punjabi

Directed By: Vishal Mull

No. of seasons: 2

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Love Bytes delves into the relationship of Abhishek and Ananya, who have chosen to embrace the live-in lifestyle. Their story explores the intricacies of their love and the challenges they encounter as they navigate this unique courtship. While many love stories end with the traditional 'happily ever after,' Abhi and Ananya's tale offers a refreshing and unconventional twist to the typical love narrative.

