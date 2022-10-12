Tripling 3 star Sumeet Vyas on relationships and separation: ‘One shouldn’t die with regrets’; EXCLUSIVE

TVF’s popular show Tripling will be back with its third season soon, and fans can’t keep calm! Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar will reprise their roles as Chandan, Chanchal and Chitwan in the series. Just a few days ago, the makers released the trailer of Tripling season 3, and it showed that the siblings were left shocked to learn about their parent's separation. The family heads for a trek this time, and it remains to be seen whether they convince their parents to reconsider their decision. Meanwhile, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumeet Vyas shared his take on relationships, separation, and more.

While Chandan’s character was shocked to find out about his parent's separation, what does Sumeet Vyas personally think about it? While speaking to Pinkvilla, Sumeet said that he thinks every individual should live happily, and not have any regrets in the end. He added that whether a couple is together or they’ve separated, there should be no shame or judgement. “Every human being is entitled to live happily, and have their own journey in life. Once we are all grown up and independent, we should be together because we want to be together, and we should be alone when we want to be alone. There should be no shame or judgement,” he said.

Sumeet Vyas further added, “People say that they are afraid of dying alone, but what’s the guarantee you’re not going to die alone if you follow all the norms of society? There’s none. So one shouldn’t live with that fear. They shouldn’t die with regrets that ‘Oh, I wish I had tried that, I wish I had done this, I wish I had travelled there.’ That can happen at any age,” he said.

Sumeet Vyas on the thought behind Tripling season 3

Tripling season 3 will be about the trio’s adventures, yes, but it will also focus on the parents’ story. Speaking about the same, Sumeet Vyas shares, “The parents are such interesting characters. From the very first season, when you met the parents you felt like these are the coolest people ever. We had not tapped into that territory and thought it would be great to explore.”

Sumeet further added that people often tend to take their parents for granted. “We thought that when they (parents) come up with a problem to kids saying they want to embark on a new journey, kids just can't take it because we feel that parents should only do what's best for us. They cannot do what's good for them. That's primarily the crux of this season- how the kids deal with this problem. About how the kids let go or don’t let go; and if they convince the parents to stay together.”

Sumeet Vyas reveals which Tripling character he identifies with

Sumeet Vyas plays the role of Chandan in the Tripling series. When asked if he is the same as his character in real life as well, the actor said, “There are bits of me in Chandan, but not all of it is me. I would like to believe that.” He further added that he identifies the most with Chanchal! “In fact in life, I feel I identify with Chanchal a lot. Not because I’m a middle sibling. But because I do feel that I spend a lot of energy trying to resolve everybody else's problems. Of course, unsuccessfully.”

About Tripling season 3

Starring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur, Tripling season 3 will premiere on October 21 on Zee5.

