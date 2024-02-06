Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor spills beans about her next projects; mythological, time-travel movie is on cards

In her career spanning more than a decade, Shraddha Kapoor has been part of many projects. After the commercial success of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, everyone wants to know about her next films. Well, the actress spilled the beans about it all during a chat with her fans. Read on!

Shraddha Kapoor talks about her next films after Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor has an impressive lineup of work to her credit. Last year, she was seen in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. Since the movie was a full-on entertainer, people want her to return to the big screen again. While it’s known that she is currently working on the comedy horror film Stree 2, she finally spoke about her next projects during a fan interaction. In the video, the actress can be seen responding to a fan question which was ‘When are you announcing new films?’

Responding to it in Hindi, the Half Girlfriend star said, ‘Toh dekho abhi, Stree 2 hai. Aur 2-3 filme abhi develop ho rahi hai aur both interesting zone me hai. Aur mai chahti hu k mai jo bhi kaam karu vo mai sabse best karu. Zyada kuch nahi batana chahungi aap sab ko legin, jo filme develop bhi ho rahi hai vo ek hai mythological zone se adapted kuch ho raha hai aur ek time travel k zone me hai. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, aap sab excited honge aur of course Stree 2 aa rahi hai. (Now, Stree 2 is coming. There are 2-3 more films that are being developed right now. One of them is adapted from the mythological zone and the other one is in the time travel zone.)”

About Stree 2

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the hit movie Stree which was released in 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen making a cameo appearance. According to reports, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, 2024.

