Varun Dhawan Birthday: Shraddha Kapoor wants to eat cake ‘from his side’; Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif shower love

Varun Dhawan, one of the most popular actors in the industry, is celebrating his 37th birthday today. This year is very special for Varun on both the professional and personal fronts. While he has the movie Baby John and the series Citadel: Honey Bunny lined up for release, Varun will be embracing parenthood soon.

On his birthday today, Varun received immense love from the industry. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, and more, sent heartfelt wishes to the actor. Shraddha Kapoor even offered to have cake on his behalf.

Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif wish Varun Dhawan on his 37th birthday

Today, April 24, Varun Dhawan’s friends and colleagues from the film industry took to social media to send him birthday love along with their warm wishes.

Earlier, Varun offered a peek into the celebrations, which included cake-cutting in the presence of his mother, Karuna Dhawan, and pet dog, Joey. In the caption, Varun mentioned, “I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that !!!!”

In the comments section, Shraddha Kapoor, wishing Varun, offered to eat the cake instead. She wrote, “Happy Bday Babdulal. Main hoon na, I will eat a lot of cake from your side.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kiara Advani, Varun’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star, shared a video of them singing together and having fun inside a car on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday VeeDee!! Gaate raho, muskurate raho, Jug Jugg Jeeyo mere dost @varundvn.”

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of VD on her Stories and said, “Happy birthday dear one @varundvn.”

Sidharth Malhotra, who debuted alongside Varun in Student of the Year in 2012, shared a picture of them together from their episode on Koffee with Karan 8. He wished, “Happy Birthday, @varundvn. Have a rocking year ahead!”

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and more Bollywood stars shower birthday love on Varun Dhawan

Arjun Kapoor dropped a picture with Varun Dhawan, saying, “Happy Birthday VD in 3D!!! Iss saal Baby at home & Baby John in theaters!!! It’s ur time, Baby…”

Anil Kapoor mentioned, “JugJuggJeeyo hazaron saal Varun the baby john!! @varundvn.”

Kriti Sanon, posting a collage of her photos with VD, penned a heartwarming note. The message read, “Happiest Birthday VeeDee! I love how our friendship has evolved over the years into this beautiful bond that I know will last forever! Always there for you, feeling proud every time you shine, knowing you’ve got my back like I’ve got yours!”

She added, “P.S. Can’t believe this kid is gonna have a kid soon!”

Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, and many others also sent birthday wishes to Varun.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Varun Dhawan’s 37th birthday cake-cutting ft. mom Karuna, pet dog Joey; actor teases new movie