10 famous Shakti Kapoor dialogues that are as fun as crime master Gogo

Shakti Kapoor is known for his comical and villainous characters. Over the past decades, he has been associated with over 600 films. While several of them continue to entertain the audience, there are also some famous Shakti Kapoor dialogues that still tickle many funny bones.

Take a look at 10 famous Shakti Kapoor dialogues that made us laugh:

1. “Aau! Lalita!”

The moment we hear about this 1984 comedy-drama film Tohfa, we are immediately reminded of Shakti Kapoor’s famous dialogue from the movie. The chartbuster song Pyar Ka Tohfa Tera Bana Hai Jeevan Mera is equally popular. Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the film stars Jeetendra, Jaya Prada, and Sridevi in lead roles. Kapoor also won several awards for making moviegoers laugh with his comic timing and dialogue delivery.

2. “Main ek nanha sa pyaara sa chota sa bachcha hu.”

Shakti Kapoor plays the role of Batuknath Lalanprasad Maalpani aka Balma in ChaalBaaz. Another popular dialogue by Kapoor is 'Balma!'. The movie stars Sridevi in dual roles. Released in December 1989, the movie also featured Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, and Rajinikanth.

3. “Main hoon Nandu sabka bandhu.”

I’m sure most of the 90s movie buffs have watched the comedy-drama film Raja Babu in which Kapoor plays the role of Nandu who is sabka bandhu, the sidekick of the hero Raja Babu (played by Govinda). The movie was inspired by the 1992 Tamil film Rasukutty.

4. “Crime master Gogo naam hai mera. Aankhen nikaal kar gotiyaan khelta hoon main.”

Crime Master Gogo is one of Shakti Kapoor’s memorable characters from the film Andaz Apna Apna. Additionally, some of the dialogues he delivered are also as iconic as this actor. Another famous Shakti Kapoor dialogue is “Aaya hoon, kuch to loot kar jaunga, khandani chor hoon main, khandani, Mogambo ka bhatija, Gogo.”

5. “Main aaya hoon yahan par tere liye aur tu banayi gayi hai mere liye.”

In ChaalBaaz, Balma is behind the two sisters (played by Sridevi) and often creates roadblocks in their lives in an attempt to convince them to get married to him forcefully. Directed by Pankaj Parashar, the comedy film is written by Rajesh Mazumdar and Kamlesh Pandey.

6. “Bhabhijaan, aap hum mein apnaye na apnaye. Hum aapko mooh dikhayi mein mile hai.”

In Hum Saath-Saath Hain, director Sooraj Barjatya adds depth to Shakti Kapoor’s character. While he is also responsible for turning any serious situation into a light-hearted one with his humor, Anwar Khan a loyal servant to the family also resonated with the emotions of the members. The way he welcomed his bhabijaan to the family was indeed heartwarming.

7. “Jab koi bachcha nahin sota, to uski maa kehti hai ki soja soja soja nahin toh Gogo aa jayega.”

Crime Master Gogo liked to play the sasti copy of the popular Bollywood villain Gabbar. While he tried his best to come out at this furious and deadly antagonist, his peculiar antics, unique hairstyle, and never-seen-before costumes did more harm than good to him in Andaz Apna Apna.

8. "Bhaisaab dete hai gali pe gali, lagta hai jana padega mujhe Kullu Manali."

Shakti Kapoor returns with his shrewd mind and straight-faced comedy in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. He plays the role of Khairati Lal who is ready to move mountains to get his niece Anita married to a humble and wealthy man Vijay (played by Anil Kapoor) but his father (Anupam Kher) doesn’t want that to happen.

His one-liners are as popular as his character. Another Shakti Kapoor dialogue from the film that’s worth mentioning is ‘Bhaisaab mat chero aesi taal k jana pade Nainital’.

9. “Kanoon jazbaat ki nahi sabooton ki zabaan sunta hai.”

Aag Ka Gola is an action film helmed by David Dhawan. While the movie received a positive response in 1989, the audience also liked Shakti Kapoor playing the role of Inspector Popat Lal. Don’t go with his funny name, the cop was stern and who was adamant about putting criminals behind bars based on proof. His other popular dialogue from this entertainer is “Bewakoof! Neem k ped par aam ugane ki baat kart hai.”

This was the first film in which Sunny Deol was seen playing double roles. The movie also stars Dimple Kapadia, Prem Chopra, and Archana Puran Singh as key characters.

10. “Itni dawaiyan kha raha hoon ki mera poora shareer ek chemist ki dukaan ban gaya hai.”

Another one from the list of famous Shakti Kapoor dialogues is “Itni dawaiyan kha raha hoon ki mera poora shareer ek chemist ki dukaan ban gaya hai” from the 2010 film Teen Patti. Even though the actor played a special role in the heist movie Prem London, the movie is closer to his heart as with the feature film, his daughter Shraddha Kapoor made her acting debut.

In his extensive film career, the Animal actor aced several roles that are still remembered by many. Let us know which among these famous Shakti Kapoor dialogues still lives in your minds rent-free.

