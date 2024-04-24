Varun Dhawan Birthday: 6 upcoming movies, series ft dad-to-be that have us excited; Baby John to Citadel: Honey Bunny

Today, on April 24, Varun Dhawan, one of the most charming stars of Bollywood, is celebrating his 37th birthday. The soon-to-be dad is currently in the best phase of his life, both personally and professionally. While he will be soon welcoming his first child with wife Natasha Dalal, the actor also has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline.

The birthday boy stepped into Bollywood in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Ever since, he has proven his versatility with a variety of roles in several movies. Keeping up with his promise to entertain the audience, the actor has a series of upcoming projects that have left fans all the more excited. Let’s take a quick look at the top six of them.

6 upcoming movies and series of Varun Dhawan to look forward to

1. Baby John

The eagerly anticipated Baby John takes the lead with a cast that includes Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Kalees, the movie is an official Hindi adaptation of Atlee's Theri. Notably, the Jawan director is also producing the film.

The action-packed film will showcase VD excelling in breathtaking scenes. Fans were left astonished when the first look poster was unveiled in February earlier this year, and seeing the actor in an action-packed role will undoubtedly be a delight for the eyes.

2. Citadel: Honey Bunny

The next one on the list is another highly-anticipated adaptation. It is a series called Citadel: Honey Bunny, led by VD and Samantha Ruth Prabhu that has been created by Raj and DK. The original Priyanka Chopra starrer American series was well-received, and the Indian version is expected to be a delightful treat for fans.

What makes this even more exciting is that it will not be a mere remake, but a spin-off with additional versions in Spanish, Italian, and Mexican. The title of the series was recently unveiled by the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

3. No Entry 2

Earlier this year in January, Pinkvilla provided exclusive information about the sequel to Anees Bazmee’s directorial No Entry. Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios have collaborated to bring together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh for No Entry 2.

This highly anticipated sequel will be written and directed by Bazmee himself, ensuring that the audience will once again enjoy the delightful camaraderie of a trio in this comedy-caper. Rest assured, this film will be well worth the wait.

4. Bhediya 2

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya was released in 2022. The horror-comedy film performed decently well at the box office, following which makers teased audiences with the film’s sequel. According to the upcoming slate shared by Jio Studios, Bhediya 2 will hit screens in 2025. Though fans will have to wait for some time, the mere announcement is enough to keep fans hooked.

5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Following the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan will collaborate for the third time in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Backed by Karan Johar, the film will feature VD and Janhvi Kapoor in the titular roles.

6. Stree 2

We know that Stree 2 is led by Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. However, adding to the excitement it was reported by Bollywood Hungama that Varun Dhawan will be making a special cameo appearance in the film. "Bhediya is a character close to Varun Dhawan's heart, and his appearance as Bhediya in Stree 2 will set things up for Bhediya 2. He had allotted two days to his producer friend, Dinesh Vijan and has already shot for a hilarious yet impactful cameo with Shraddha Kapoor,” a source close to the development had shared with the portal.

Well, fans really can’t wait to watch Birthday Boy spreading his charm in all these ventures. On his special day, Pinkvilla extends our heartiest best wishes to the star.

