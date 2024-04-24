Rajkummar Rao admits there's equal pressure on male actors as actresses to look good amid plastic surgery row

Rajkummar Rao was recently in the headlines after rumors of his plastic surgery surfaced online. The actor became an instant meme victim after an allegedly edited video of him went viral on social media which featured his face looking drastically different. However, Rajkummar later clarified that he never underwent the knife.

In a latest interview, Rajkummar Rao was heard talking about the pressure to look good in today’s time which wasn’t actually a thing back in time.

Rajkummar Rao talks about looking as presentable as his female colleagues

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Rajkummar admitted that because of the emerging paparazzi culture and their presence everywhere, it has become a thumb rule that stars have to mandatorily look presentable. Asked whether the pressure is the same for both actors and actresses, Rajkummar said, “It's the same. I don't think it's any different. Maybe not so bad that they talk about your chappals.”

Rajkummar then went on to address his recent Photoshop fiasco and added, "One wrong angle, one wrong picture, one wrong moment captured, and people would just talk about it for no reason." The Badhaai Do actor said that this wasn't the case always. "Now, you go to the airport and wonder what if there are paps there yar. I'm not carrying my cap, it's a bad hair day, the picture will come, and there will be bad comments. That pressure is there. It's so weird," he added.

How did Rajkummar Rao react to rumors of going under the knife?

Recently during an event, Rajkummar posed for paps at a Mumbai concert and the glimpses of the same made the internet wonder why he looked different. While talking to PTI later, Rao clarified, "I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? It's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless.”

On the work front, Rajkummar will soon be seen in Srikanth followed by his stints in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Stree 2.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors after edited PIC goes viral; admits to getting chin fillers