PICS: Shraddha Kapoor asks 'Shaadi kar lun' in new post; excited fans ask 'Dulha mil gaya kya?’

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her immense talent and friendly nature in Bollywood. Her performances showcase her abilities well. Besides her acting prowess, Shraddha has a large following on social media platforms. She frequently shares updates about her personal and professional life, drawing significant attention with her posts. Now, the actress has dropped some beautiful pictures of herself with an interesting caption. She asked whether she should get married and her fans and followers expressed their excitement for the same.

Shraddha Kapoor asks fans whether she should get married

Today, on February 4, popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures of herself looking gorgeous in a white-colored Indian outfit. In her caption, she asked her fans and followers whether she should get married as she looks beautiful.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun ???” The actress also added a squinting face with a tongue emoji to the caption.

As soon as Shraddha dropped the post, fans and followers flooded the actress’ comment section. One user wrote, “Waiting to see you as a bride,” and added a heart-eye emoji. Another user wrote, “We are waiting for our dinner!” A third user commented, “Plssss karloooo, dulha mil gaya kyaaa?”

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha's latest appearance was in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which marked her comeback after a break of three years. The movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as well, garnered mixed reviews from critics but performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film also starred renowned actress Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in supporting roles and Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in cameo roles. As previously stated, Kapoor is set to portray her enigmatic unnamed role from the 2018 hit film Stree in its highly anticipated sequel, named Stree 2. This marks Shraddha's comeback alongside the National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao. The eagerly awaited movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 31, 2024.

Previously, there were speculations suggesting that the actress might portray the legendary supernatural role of a shape-shifting serpent in the forthcoming Naagin trilogy. However, the project has faced prolonged delays. Furthermore, there are rumors circulating about Shraddha Kapoor teaming up with Kartik Aaryan for an undisclosed film.

About Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 announcement video

On July 11, Rajkummar Rao posted a brief video clip with the message, "Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला Aatank! स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024! (Once again, spreading terror in Chanderi! Stree 2 filming begins! She is coming - August 2024!)”

The video showed a street in Chanderi. At first, a wall had the message 'O stree kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow),' but it was changed to 'O stree raksha karna (Stree, please protect us).' The video also revealed the movie's theme - 'Sarkate ka aatank' (terror of the headless man).

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a joint project between Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. In addition to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the horror comedy will feature Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. It follows the storyline of the 2018 film Stree.

