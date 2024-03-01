Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to return as 'grey' and 'larger than life' hero in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2

Netflix officially confirmed the highly anticipated second season of their hit series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Lead actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, renowned for his compelling performances, shared his excitement about this announcement. Following the global acclaim of the first season, Tahir Raj Bhasin is eager to further explore the complex world of the series, anticipating another captivating chapter that will continue to engage audiences worldwide.

Tahir Raj Bhasin on YKKA season 2

Eagerly anticipating the second season, Tahir expressed his excitement, "The last couple of years of my career has been nothing short of a fairytale. From getting love from all quarters for my work, to witnessing back to back hits, to being offered diverse but incredibly brilliant roles, it has been an exhilarating ride of success. A project that stands out in this list is definitely Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein because I got to play a hero on screen who is also extremely grey when the need arises! He is relatable yet larger than life in what he does! Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a project that has probably given me the most amount of acclaim, along with Mardaani!”

He added, “So, I'm thrilled that Netflix has announced the second season of this hit series. I hope to get more love and more acclaim through it! Playing the hero is every actor’s dream and I’m getting to live it again with Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein! Prepare for an edge of the seat ride and hope you love this fiendishly delicious thriller.”

Advertisement

Tahir took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the current shoot of the second season:

About Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhien

Set against the backdrop of the fictional town of Onkara, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein unfolds across diverse Indian locales. The narrative revolves around Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), a carefree small-town guy caught between two women. Vikrant's simple dreams clash with the complex reality of his life, facing accusations of lacking ambition from his family, particularly his authoritative father. The story intricately weaves Vikrant's aspirations for a modest life with college sweetheart Shikha and the persistent allure of Purva, daughter of powerful local figure Akhiraj. The plot thickens as Vikrant navigates the tumultuous dynamics, torn between protecting his family and love while dealing with Purva's relentless pursuit, even resorting to extreme measures like murder to achieve her desires.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tahir Raj Bhasin says playing an anti-hero in Mardaani was the most challenging role of his career