EXCLUSIVE: Tahir Raj Bhasin says playing an anti-hero in Mardaani was the most challenging role of his career

Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently basking in the success of not one, not two, but a hattrick of hit releases on the OTT medium and one theatrical release with Kabir Khan’s 83. After Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, his latest film Looop Lapeta opposite Taapsee Pannu recently premiered on a digital platform. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor joked that he’s currently busy shooting for promotions and he termed it a ‘happy problem’. Although he has portrayed a range of different characters, thus giving the audience an insight into his potential, Tahir revealed that it was his role in his debut film Mardaani which has been the most challenging of his career.

When asked about his most challenging role to date, Tahir said that it was playing an anti-hero in his 2014 debut film Mardaani, opposite Rani Mukerji. Tahir expressed, “The most challenging for me would have to be Mardaani, purely because it was my first (film) and there was a lot of pressure of having to prove myself. It was also very different and so far-removed from my comfort zone. I am romantic, smiley guy in real life, but to play someone who’s in the shadows, on the phone call, constantly looking for surveillance and like seeing whether he’s being followed…it took a while to get into the skin of that character.”

Check out Tahir Raj Bhasin’s interview with Pinkvilla below:

For the unversed, Tahir Raj Bhasin essayed the role of Karan Rastogi, a Delhi-based human trafficking kingpin in Mardaani. Although he featured against an experienced actor like Rani Mukerji who essayed the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a senior inspector in the crime branch of Mumbai police who sets out to hunt down Rastogi, Tahir received popular and critical acclaim for his performance. Mardaani was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

