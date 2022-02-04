Looop Lapeta Review: Not on loop but this Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer is a one time watch for sure

Looop Lapeta

Director: Aakash Bhatia

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shreya Dhanwanthary

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Rating: 3/5

There are some movies that you can connect with from the first scene, while there are screenplays which take time to grow, but once established it manages to make an impact. Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta fall in the second category. The movie revolves around a dispirited athlete Savi (Pannu) who finds hope and love in her impetuous boyfriend Satya (Bhasin). However, they later fall in a situation where Savi races against time to save her beau, who carelessly loses a mobster’s cash in a local bus. What happens next, is for you to watch in the film.

Looop Lapeta begins at an obtuse pace which grows from confusion to frustration for a while. The latter may be because you want to know what’s finally going to happen in that situation, and the screenplay takes a handsome amount of time to reach there. However, once the story does reach its final leg it comes with an important message, which is quite basic, often forgetful too and conveyed in a fun way. In a repetitive screenplay the biggest challenge is to keep the audience hooked , and director Aakash Bhatia and his technical team manage to do that brilliantly with experimental editing (by Priyank Prem Kumar) and captivating background score (by Rahul Pais and Nariman Khambata).

The film has been set in Goa, and while the location is important to the story, the locales don't come across as new or unexplored. While Taapse and Tahir are leading this film from the front, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rajendra Chawla, Sameer Kevin Roy and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, among many others play pivotal supporting parts. All the actors have lived up to their roles, but Tahir Raj Bhasin’s performance truly stands out from the lot. His versatility as an actor comes across brilliantly. I even loved how Bhattacharya’s character - Victor - was conceived by the writers and portrayed by the actor.

Looop Lapeta is an official Hindi adaptation of filmmaker Tom Tykwer’s 1998 German film, Run Lola Run. However, we won’t get into any comparisons. As a stand alone film, Looop Lapeta does fall flat in certain comic scenes and the chase sequences seem lengthy at times too, but ultimately the film manages to hold its ground because of the overall story, edgy performances and strong technical support.

You may not want to see this film on loop, but it definitely is a one time watch.

