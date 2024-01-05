8 Indian romantic web series on Netflix that will keep you engrossed: Mismatched to Little Things

After a long and exhausting day at work, there's nothing quite like the delightful combination of comforting food, a luxurious bubble bath, a glass of wine, and a heartwarming feel-good romantic web series. It creates the ideal recipe for relaxing and rejuvenating, like a warm hug for your soul. However, we all know that navigating the vast array of online options can be like a maze, and before you know it, the night has slipped away.

Don't worry, though, because we're here to assist. We've compiled a comprehensive list of top-notch Indian romantic web series available on Netflix, providing you with a variety of entertainment choices.

Top 8 Indian romantic web series that you can binge-watch on Netflix:

1. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (2023)

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Star Cast: Tanya Maniktala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sikandar Kher

Director: Pratim D. Gupta

Writer: Pratim D. Gupta

Tooth Pari: When Love Bite revolves around Rumi, a daring vampire with a chipped tooth, who falls for a timid dentist named Dr. Roy. Their love faces opposition from the vampire council, and they must figure out a way to be together without endangering their lives. The city of Kolkata is a significant element in the story, and Tanya Maniktala does a fantastic job as the main character.

2. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022)

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Star Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh

Director: Sidharth Sengupta

Writer: Sidharth Sengupta, Varun Badola, Anahata Menon, Umesh Padalkar

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is about a young man who is being chased by the daughter of an influential politician who is deeply infatuated with him. Determined to make him hers, she resorts to extreme measures. To reclaim his life from these troublemakers, the man must put his relationship, family, and more at risk. The main cast includes Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anchal Singh, with Sidharth Sengupta directing the series.

3. Feels Like Ishq (2021)

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Star Cast: Radhika Madan,Tanya Maniktala, Simran Jehani, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Director: Tahira Kashyap, Ruchir Arun, Danish Aslam, Sachin Kundalkar, Jaydeep Sarkar and Anand Tiwari

Writer: Tahira Kashyap, Devrath Sagar, Ruchir Arun, Danish Aslam, Sachin Kundalkar, Jaydeep Sarkar, Anand Tiwari

The book features five stories about boys meeting girls and one about girls meeting girls, each lasting around thirty minutes. In contrast to Lust Stories, which also explored relationships, these short stories are more cheerful and lighthearted.

The creators of this Indian web series titled Feels Like Ishq were assigned to make a heartwarming love story that would resonate with teens and people in their twenties, giving them that classic warm and fuzzy feeling. The series gained popularity and trended in India for several weeks.

4. Mismatched (2020)

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Star Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade

Director: Akarsh Khurana; Nipun Dharmadhikari

Writer: Gazal Dhaliwal

Mismatched is a story about growing up inspired by Sandhya Menon's book When Dimple Met Rishi. It follows Rishi, a classic romantic, who is deeply in love with Dimple, a passionate gamer. Rishi aims to marry her, but he prefers the traditional dating approach before making a lifelong commitment. The series takes you on a thrilling journey with many highs and lows that will keep you engaged. It stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, and Vidya Malvade.

5. Taj Mahal 1989 (2020)

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Star Cast: Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Husain

Director: Pushpendra Nath Misra

Writer: Pushpendra Nath Misra

Taj Mahal 1989 is a Hindi romantic web series that tells three connected love stories. The first one is about Sarita and Akhtar, college teachers stuck in an unhappy marriage due to their busy lives. The second story involves Sudhakar (Akhtar’s old friend) and Mumtaz, who go against society's expectations to be with each other.

Their partnership brings happiness, but it has its difficulties. The final story involves two college students, Dharam and Rashmi, who love each other deeply but face challenges such as politics, jealousy, and conflicting priorities in their relationship. This series is definitely a standout among Hindi romantic web series.

6. A Suitable Boy (2020)

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Star Cast: Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar, Mahira Kakkar

Director: Shimit Amin, Mira Nair

Writer: Andrew Davies

Lata, an enthusiastic literature student in a newly independent India, rebels against tradition and her mother's interference in selecting her husband. She embarks on a journey of love and heartbreak as three distinctly different men attempt to win her heart. Lata is torn between her family obligations and the excitement of romantic possibilities.

Mira Nair directed this romantic Indian web series titled A Suitable Boy on Netflix, featuring actors like Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, and other talented performers. It's highly recommended for those who enjoy romantic shows.

7. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (2020)

IMDB Rating: 3.6/10

Movie Star Cast: Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh

Director: Ravi Patel, Neel Shah

Writer: Nisha Kalra, Devashree Shivadekar, Ravi Patel, Neel Shah, Jared Miller, Lauren Chinn

The romantic Indian web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag features Swara Bhasker as the main character. Directed by Abi Varghese, Debbie Rao, and Ishaan Nair, the show includes Mona Ambegaonkar, Girish Kulkarni, and stand-up comedians Varun Thakur and Ravi Patel in its cast.

It came out on Netflix on December 4, 2020. Among romantic Indian web series, this one is sure to bring the most laughter.

8. Little Things (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Star Cast: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Navni Parihar, Vikram Kochhar

Director: Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun

Writer: Dhruv Sehgal

Coming up is Netflix's Hindi web series called Little Things, and true to its name, it revolves around Dhruv and Kavya, a deeply in love couple living together. The adorable love story depicted by Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar is full of genuineness and authenticity. If you're tired of typical romantic films, choose this one as it's incredibly relatable.

Little Things was initially not created by Netflix, but the streaming platform later acquired it. Across four seasons, the series explores the challenges faced by the charming couple as they try to balance their personal and professional lives. It's like a reflection of relationships for young couples navigating through life. If you want a fast and pleasant way to unwind.

