EXCLUSIVE: Sayani Gupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin reveal the struggles of surviving without house help in lockdown

Living without a house help during a lockdown is certainly a big task and these celebs have a share of struggles which they have come across during the ongoing lockdown in the absence of their house help.

This ongoing coronavirus outbreak in India and the subsequent lockdown has been giving a tough time to people here. It has been over two months since we are locked in our respective houses and this hasn’t been a cakewalk for any of us. However, the situation is all the more difficult for people living alone. Not only do they lack a social life, but they are also bound to manage the entire house by themselves since the househelps aren’t working these days. Certainly, everyone has their fair share of struggles while surviving without a househelp during the lockdown.

Recently, Shruti Seth got in touch with some of the celebrities from Bollywood, who are living alone, during a Facebook live in collaboration with Pinkvilla and quizzed them about how they have been managing their house without househelp. These celebs included Alankrita Srivastava, Sayani Gupta, Jairaj Singh, Shakun Batra, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Rohan Joshi. Talking about surviving without a househelp, filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava stated that while she is used to staying alone, cooking for herself has been a really difficult task. “It is difficult, especially for me in terms of cooking because I have never cooked in my life, never even boiled an egg. So, suddenly like I am really having to cook and I am quite impressed with myself,” she stated.

On the other hand, Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra seems to be struggling with washing clothes these days. He asserted, “For the last three days, I haven’t moved the washed and dried clothes from my bed. So, I have been sleeping with my dried clothes. I folded them, I placed them on the bed, but then I was like should I put them in the cupboard, who is coming here, there’s nobody.”

Meanwhile, Tahir Raj Bhasin of Mardaani fame has been badly missing his househelp and admits of taking her for granted. “I don’t think anyone has so many thoughts about their maid during this lockdown as I have. I think about my maid all the time and I think that’s just wrong. I miss my maid because I took her for granted. I never said it to her face but yes, it takes two hours to do the household chores and it’s a pain,” the actor had stated.

However, Jairaj, who is a journalist by profession, has found his rhythm during the lockdown and has incorporated the household chores in his lockdown routine. Talking about the same, he said, “So the first month was fairly dark as my AC wasn’t working and it felt like I am dying. Now, I seem to have formed a rhythm, I started working out one month later and then. so now my workout ritual is that I do jhadu for a pre-workout warm-up then I do work out and for cool down I do pochha.”

Sayani, who had recently won hearts with her performance in Four More Shots Please season 2, feels the lockdown cleaning ritual is quite personal especially when it comes to the order of doing stuff. But the actress is quite surprised by the number of dishes that go out for one human being. “I am like how the hell am I using so many dishes and I feel so bad for my househelp every time. I was also doing pochha. I remember about telling my friend that pochha is great for ab workout and cut to two weeks later, my back was gone and I was like I can’t move. We all feel grateful for our househelps. I don’t think any of us will haggle anymore about 1000-200 bucks anymore because you realize how much work really goes in,” she added.

However, Sayani also emphasised the feeling of being self sufficient and being able to look after the entire house by oneself is also great. Comedian Rohan Joshi agreed to Sayani and said that the upper-middle-class people are some of the most babied people on the planet. “We have reached a state where we have someone to fulfil every need. what has been sort of great about this period is realizing that you can be self-sufficient and resilient,” he emphasised. Interestingly, cleaning was never an issue for him as he has always been a health freak. However, cooking was certainly a task for Rohan as he hasn’t cooked in his life but is learning to do it these days. He quipped, “I do impress myself occasionally with the fact that I can cook. I only completely widely underestimate the prep time. so, if a recipe on the internet says prep time 15 minutes, for it should mean for me is prep time two hours.”

