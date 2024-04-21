THROWBACK: When Fawad Khan opened up on missing Mumbai; making ‘great friends’ in Bollywood

Fawad Khan was already an established name in the Pakistani entertainment industry when he entered Bollywood. Delighting all his Indian fans, the actor debuted with Shashanka Ghosh’s Khoobsurat in 2014 alongside Sonam Kapoor. Ever since his first venture, Fawad was able to solidify his presence in the fans’ hearts.

However, the association between Indian and Pakistani artists came to a standstill after the latter were banned in the country. Nevertheless, his short stint in the industry was enough to leave an indelible impression on his Indian fans’ hearts. As much as his fans miss him, in an earlier interview, he had also once admitted to missing ‘great friends’ in Mumbai.

When Fawad Khan confessed missing 'great friends' in Mumbai

In an earlier interview with Film Companion in 2021, The Kapoor & Sons actor had confessed to missing India, where he had made some ‘great friends’. He had also mentioned how he was still connected to them.

Fawad Khan accepted receiving immense love in India

Notably, in an interview earlier this year with Ahmad Ali Butt's Excuse Me podcast, Fawad was queried about his considerable success in Bollywood and whether his stardom created tensions among his Indian counterparts. He had called it an interesting question yet stated, "Mujhe bohot pyaar mila wahan pe (I received a lot of love there).”

He also accepted the presence of politics in every industry, including Pakistan, but highlighted the ability to navigate it better within one's own industry. Fawad put forth a unique stance on publicity, recounting instances when his PR team wanted to boost his presence, but he preferred a low-profile approach. He expressed a belief that less visibility often sells more than constant exposure on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Fawad Khan was last seen in an important supporting role in Karan Johar’s 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film led by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others in important roles.

