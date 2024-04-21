Jigra actor Vedang Raina looks handsome in vacay post; rumored GF Khushi Kapoor ‘likes’ it

Jigra actor Vedang Raina recently dropped dapper pictures from his vacation attracting heartfelt reaction from his rumored GF Khushi Kapoor.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Apr 21, 2024  |  07:10 PM IST |  3.3K
Vedang Raina
Pic Courtesy: Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor made their big Bollywood debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, The Archies. Since then, the relationship rumors of their blossoming romance swirled on the internet. Despite this fact, the two have never admitted to the speculations around their alleged relationship.

Nevertheless, on various occasions, their cute internet PDAs have caught everyone’s attention and fueled the fire. A while back, Vedang Raina dropped a series of pictures, attracting a reaction from his rumored GF Khushi Kapoor.

Vedang Raina drops handsome vacation pictures

Today, on April 21, a while back, Vedang Raina took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of images on his social media handle. In the photos, he looked extremely handsome in a white shirt paired with gray pants and a black mini-shoulder bag. He completed his dapper look with stylish black eyeglasses and matching shoes.

While sharing the post, he didn’t write anything in the caption but dropped a desert-island emoji suggesting pictures from his vacation.

Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor reacts

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users showered the post with likes and comments. Nevertheless, it was Vedang’s rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor’s reaction that stood out from the rest as she liked the post.

Take a look:

Pic Courtesy: Vedang Raina Instagram

Additionally, fans thronged the comments section gushing over the actor’s looks. A user wrote, “If coolness were a currency, you'd be the richest man,” another fan wrote, “Prince charming,” and a third fan wrote, “The coolest.”

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Vedang Raina entered the industry with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also introduced Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda among others to the industry. In the film, he was seen playing the role of Reggie Mantle, and his performance was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Furthermore, he will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s much-awaited Jigra co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. Furthermore, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters later this year on September 27.

Khushi Kapoor on the other hand will be next seen in Naadaniyaan alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Credits: Vedang Raina Instagram
Latest Articles