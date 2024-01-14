Tiger 3: How was Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane action scene shot? VFX breakdown video reveals

Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise and the fifth within the YRF spy universe, was released last year. This action thriller, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, was filled with high-octane sequences. The icing on the cake was a cameo scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his character as Pathaan, fighting alongside Salman. A recently unveiled VFX breakdown video provides insights into how that scene and others were actually shot.

VFX breakdown video of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s action sequence in Tiger 3

A recently shared video by yFX Studios, the visual effects facility at YRF Studios, provided a fascinating glimpse into the intricacies of crafting scenes featured in the movie Tiger 3. The video highlighted the bike chase sequence at the beginning of the film, showcasing Salman Khan maneuvering on the rooftops. Surprisingly, the scenes were actually shot with bikes being ridden on a wooden ramp.

The video delved into the behind-the-scenes of various action-packed moments, including the helicopter sequences, explosive blasts, Salman's daring jump into the vault facility, and more. Notably, the VFX used in Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo appearance, where he breaks Salman out of prison and fights alongside him, is also detailed in the video, offering a comprehensive look at the work involved in bringing these thrilling scenes to life.

Watch the full VFX breakdown video here:

Fan reactions to VFX Breakdown video of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

Fans were thoroughly impressed by the VFX work, expressing their appreciation in the comments section. One person remarked, “I didn't expect many scenes to be VFX. Good work by YRF,” while another exclaimed, “Amazing work by the VFX team! Love the film!!”

A user commended the team, stating, “Very amazing and hard working,” and another noted, “Love the vfx work...some of the works were too realistic.”

A fan eagerly anticipated future projects, saying, “War 2 & Tiger vs. Pathaan next. Can't wait to see the vfx in those movies. YRF Spy Universe, or YRF Films in general have the best VFX'S ever!!”

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, and starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi was released in theaters on November 12, 2023.