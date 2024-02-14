Valentine's Day 2024 QUIZ: Here are 6 questions to test how much do you love Shah Rukh Khan and his films

It is officially the day of love today. February 14 is celebrated as Valentine’s Day all across where people tend to do special things for their better halves. Well, when we talk about Bollywood films and romance then who can do it better than Shah Rukh Khan? So today on this love-filled day, we bring to you a quiz to check how carefully you watched SRK’s romantic films.

Answer these 6 fun questions and go on a memory trip remembering every minute detail about Shah Rukh Khan films. Who knows maybe you end up watching a film of the superstar to end your day on a romantic note.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan feels he is ‘too short’ to play James Bond; reveals he can play THIS role instead