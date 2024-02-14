Shah Rukh Khan feels he is ‘too short’ to play James Bond; reveals he can play THIS role instead

Who doesn’t love Shah Rukh Khan? The Dunki star enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but across the globe. The actor has had a superb 2023 professionally with his 3 back-to-back releases, all of them minting decent money at the box office. We have seen him do romance and last year we saw him do a lot of action as well. Imagine if were to play the role of James Bond. Interesting right? The actor expressed his thoughts about the same at a recent event.

Shah Rukh Khan on wanting to play James Bond

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the speakers at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday. Apart from speaking about being a part of the 11th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) at Madinat Jumeirah, the actor spoke about a lot of things including his acting career.

During a session titled The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan, the actor jokingly spoke about not being a legend. On being asked what his name was, he yet again joked and said, “I am James Bond.” When asked if he would like to play Bond, the Jawan star said, “I really wanted to, but I think I am too short... But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie.”

Shah Rukh Khan approached for a cameo in Toxic

Although Shah Rukh Khan has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty there is one project that seems to have everyone’s attention. If the chatter within the industry is to be believed, Yash, his director, Geetu Mohandas, and the makers of Toxic recently approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based action thriller. “Shah Rukh Khan is at the peak of his career and every director is looking to collaborate with him at the moment. Earlier in the year, Yash, Geetu Mohandas, and Toxic makers approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based actioner. It’s an author-backed role and not one of those just added for a gimmick. There is a proper track for the character which has been offered to SRK, and the makers are hoping to have him on board,” revealed a source close to the development.

