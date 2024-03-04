Vikrant Massey says THIS on being asked how he plans to raise newborn son Vardaan in 'current social climate'

Vikrant Massey, riding high on the success of his recent movie 12th Fail, opened up about parenthood. In a latest interview, the actor, who joyfully became a father in February with wife Sheetal Thakur, discussed his approach to raising his son in today's landscape. When questioned about navigating parenthood in the current social climate, Vikrant mentioned his intention to "think on his feet," indicating a flexible and adaptive approach.

Vikrant Massey talks about fatherhood

In a recent interview with GQ, Vikrant Massey said, "I’m going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there’s no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I’m just soaking it all in.”

In response to inquiries about his experience as a new father, Vikrant expressed, ""It’s the best role of my life. A role that’s going to last a lifetime and the one I’m most looking forward to."

About Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant got engaged to Sheetal Thakur in November 2019. They officially tied the knot by registering their marriage on February 14, 2022. Following this, the couple celebrated their union with a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. Adding to their joy, the couple recently welcomed their first child, marking another beautiful chapter in their journey as a family.

Vikrant Massey on the work front

Professionally, Vikrant is gearing up for a collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in an upcoming project. News 18 reports suggested that Vikrant Massey will be the lead in this series, helmed by director Amir Satyaveer Singh, a Hirani collaborator from the past. The show will delve into the realm of cybercrime, featuring Vikrant as a cybercrime security expert. This marks an intriguing venture for Vikrant, signaling his involvement in a narrative that promises to explore the intricacies of the digital world.

