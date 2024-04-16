‘Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal takes our society back by 10 years,' says 12th Fail’s Vikas Divyakirti; calls it ‘fuhad and badtameez’

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been the talk of the town ever since the film was released. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has been at the receiving end of much criticism for the dialogues, scenes, and storyline. Many big names from the industry have said a lot about the film and the recent name added to this list is that of Vikas Divyakirti, who appeared in 12th Fail.

Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Talking to Neelesh Misra, Vikas Divyakirti who appeared as himself in Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail, opened up about the film. He called the Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘fuhad and badtameez’ film and also added that a film like this should not be made and that it takes our society 10 years back. “You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?” added the Educator and civil servant.

Talking about the scene where Ranbir's character asks Triptii Dimri's character to lick his shoe to prove her love for him, Vikas questioned, "After watching the film, what if some boys who are of a feudal mindset and are not that mature want to test their girlfriend's love by asking them to lick their shoe, what then?"

Animal Park will go into the writing stage in February

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made it very clear that he will bring the sequel to Animal very soon. Recently, there were reports in Mid-Day that stated that Animal Park will go into the writing stage soon. Currently, the director is gearing up to shoot his cop thriller, Spirit with Prabhas over the next few months. Simultaneously, the writing team will work on developing the script of the sequel based on the plotline given to them by Sandeep.

The source further revealed that Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal was written since it was meant to be a multi-film outing. It is said that the second part will focus on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Ranvijay) and his lookalike. The sequel will also see Rashmika Mandanna’s character’s (Geetanjali) relationship with Ranvijay and his relationship with his son.

