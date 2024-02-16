WATCH: Hema Malini visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; says 'People are getting employment because of the temple'

January 22, 2024, marked a historic milestone as the nation celebrated the long-awaited grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Among the distinguished attendees were several notable Indian celebrities, including the renowned Bollywood actress and politician, Hema Malini. The iconic Dream Girl graced the occasion with her presence, adding to the solemnity and grandeur of the event. Subsequently, Hema Malini shared her profound experience of visiting the temple once again during an interview with ANI.

Hema Malini praises the arrangements at Ram Mandir

Hema Malini recently visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to offer her prayers. Reflecting on her experience, she shared, "We had a good ‘darshan’. All the arrangements are good here…So many people are getting employment because of the temple.”

Take a look:

Hema Malini's celebratory dance at Ram Mandir

Hema Malini delighted everyone with her graceful dance at the temple premises following the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Adorned in a vibrant yellow silk saree complemented by a pink blouse, she exuded elegance and reverence on this auspicious occasion.

On her official X (formerly Twitter) account, the esteemed actress shared a series of pictures from the event and accompanied them with a heartfelt caption. She expressed her gratitude, stating, "I feel blessed to have attended the historical moment and spiritually enriching Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla - an event awaited by our nation for 500 yrs."

Advertisement

On January 19, Hema Malini took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her special performance in a ballet organized to celebrate the 75th birthday of Shri Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya.

In the performance, Hema Ji portrayed the character of Sita with elegance and poise. Adorned in a traditional ensemble adorned with hues of orange and red, she exuded timeless grace, further accentuated by accessories reminiscent of the era.

Accompanying the pictures from her performance, she wrote, “Tulsi Peetadishwar (Chitrakoot jagat guru) Shri Rambhadracharya ji celebrated his 75th birthday in Ayodhya as Amrit Mahotsav on Jan 17. I had the good fortune to perform Ramayan, in which I essayed the role of Ram’s Sita."

Meanwhile, a distinguished lineup of personalities graced the occasion, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi, Anil Kumble, Kailash Kher, Manoj Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Dhanush, Mahaveer Jain, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Rajkumar Hirani to name a few.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty expresses gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for Ram Mandir's inauguration; pens letter