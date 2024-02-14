Shilpa Shetty expresses gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for Ram Mandir's inauguration; pens letter

In a heartfelt message directed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressed her profound gratitude for his pivotal role in the construction of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Shetty commended PM Modi's leadership and his instrumental part in reshaping history, particularly in altering the narrative surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi. She hailed this as a monumental shift in a saga spanning over 500 years.

Shilpa Shetty showers praises on PM Narendra Modi

Shilpa Shetty Kundra conveyed the message in Hindi, which can be loosely translated as, "While some read history, and others learn from it, individuals like you (PM Narendra Modi) have the extraordinary ability to recreate it. You have rewritten the 500-year-old history of the Ram Janmabhoomi. Heartfelt gratitude for this. Your name will forever be associated with Lord Shri Ram for achieving this auspicious feat."

The official social media handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra acknowledged Shilpa's sentiments by sharing the image of her letter, emphasizing the importance of her appreciation on X (formerly Twitter).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram at the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Speaking to the esteemed guests in attendance, PM Modi stressed that the revelation of the Ram Lalla idol marks not just a victory following a lengthy endeavor but also a moment of profound humility.

Highlighting the significance of the temple's construction, PM Modi remarked that despite initial concerns, it now stands as a beacon of peace, patience, harmony, and integration. The majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla symbolizes peace, mutual harmony, and social unity for generations to come.

Attended by a distinguished lineup of personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, Kailash Kher, Manoj Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Dhanush, Mahaveer Jain, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani, and several other esteemed figures, the auspicious event was a confluence of revered individuals.

