WATCH: Jawan helmer Atlee gives peek into ASTRA awards; extends gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee's Jawan stood out as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2023. The movie earned a unique distinction of being the sole Indian nominee in the Best International Feature category at the ASTRA Awards by Hollywood Creative Alliance. Atlee, accompanied by his wife Priya, attended the event, and he recently posted a throwback video on social media. In the video, Atlee can be seen providing interviews on the red carpet. Notably, despite its nomination, Jawan did not secure the award, losing to Anatomy of Fall at the prestigious ceremony.

Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan despite losing

In a social media post, Atlee expressed his heartfelt thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Despite Jawan losing to Anatomy of Fall, Atlee expressed gratitude on Twitter, the caption read, "Thank you Astra awards 2024. For Jawan. Thank you @iamsrk sir @gaurikhan Mam @RedChilliesEnt, my team and @priyaatlee." The awards were announced on January 13, and Atlee shared the throwback video. Films from South Korea, Finland, Japan, Mexico, and France were also nominated alongside Jawan.

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Jawan is a combination of action, drama, emotion, and grandeur, flawlessly woven into the screenplay by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan takes on the roles of Azad and Vikram Rathore with unprecedented vigor, steering the narrative with his exceptional performance. The film seamlessly integrates impactful action sequences with heartfelt emotions, all within a compelling storyline. Jawan stands as the epitome of peak commercial entertainment, boasting numerous crowd-pleasing moments and is poised to become a historic blockbuster. Executed with Shah Rukh Khan's signature touch in the commercial filmmaking realm, the movie successfully embodies vigilante storytelling done right.

Jawan box office

Jawan not only shattered initial box office records but also secured its place among lifetime box office record-breakers. This accomplishment is rare in Indian cinema, with only a few films achieving a similar feat. Grossing over Rs 1,148.32 crore (US$140 million), it emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film.