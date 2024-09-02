WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh cutely calling her 'mumma' during outing is perfect cure for your Monday blues

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to captivate with her stellar performances in films and her radiant role as a devoted mother. Frequently seen with her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, her heartwarming family moments often become viral sensations. Recently, during an outing, Jeh adorably calling her ‘mumma’ was enough to brighten anyone’s day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted in the city, effortlessly chic in a casual outfit. She donned a loose gray t-shirt paired with black pants and sported a relaxed bun. Her laid-back look was both stunning and fashion-forward. In a viral video, as she was about to get into her car, her younger son Jeh adorably called her ‘mumma.’ His sweet, soothing voice and irresistible cuteness are guaranteed to chase away any Monday blues.

Earlier, Kareena posted a Reel on her Instagram Stories featuring a humorous comparison of her two sons. The video shows the younger child joyfully splashing in a puddle, while the older sibling observes with a hint of disapproval standing far from him. The Crew actress captioned the Reel with, “God, this is so true,” and included a combination of emojis such as the speak-no-evil monkey, see-no-evil monkey, laughing with tears, and the victory sign.

Kareena Kapoor Khan married her Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their sons Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021. Both boys have become favorites of the paparazzi and are frequently in the spotlight.

Earlier this year, the actress captivated audiences with her role in the heist comedy Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles. She is now preparing for the upcoming release of her next film, The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena herself, the film features a screenplay by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor.

In addition to Kareena, the movie also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and others. The Buckingham Murders is set to premiere on September 13, with Kareena portraying a detective.

