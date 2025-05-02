Katrina Kaif has an unmissable reaction to Kareena Kapoor’s latest PICS from WAVES Summit 2025

Kareena Kapoor was among the Bollywood celebrities who graced the coveted stage of the ongoing WAVES Summit 2025 on Day 2. While videos of her interaction at the prestigious panel are making rounds on the internet, she also shared pictures of her look from the day. The special post attracted a notable reaction from Katrina Kaif, which has caught everyone's attention.

On May 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures flaunting her ethereal look for her special appearance at the WAVES Summit 2025. The actress channeled her inner diva in a floral blue saree, with her hair left open. A simple black watch paired with statement accessories added to her overall classy look.

Expressing her gratitude for being a part of the stage, she wrote a heartfelt caption alongside. She said, "So honoured to be part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit, where India isn't just part of the global entertainment conversation, we're driving it. India is fast emerging as a superpower in the global entertainment industry and this is the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future."

Soon after the post was shared, Katrina Kaif reacted to the pictures by dropping a red heart emoji. Patralekhaa gushed over expressing, "Uff" followed by multiple fire emojis and Rhea Kapoor dropped heart eye emojis. In addition to this, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also hit the like button.

Furthermore, several fans flooded the comments section. One fan went gaga, stating, "What is this ya? Uffffffffffffff!" Another fan called her "eternal and timeless," while yet another hailed her as "the most stunning woman ever."

During her appearance at the WAVES Summit 2025, Kareena Kapoor also stated that she is happy working in the Hindi film industry. She also recalled American filmmaker Steven Spielberg praising her and Aamir Khan’s film, 3 Idiots, as she explained that she doesn’t need to go international to reach a wider audience.

On the professional front, Bebo recently announced her collaboration with Meghna Gulzar for Daayra. The film backed by Junglee Pictures will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role alongside the actress.

