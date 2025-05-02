Aamir Khan reveals striking similarity between Indian and Chinese audiences at WAVES Summit 2025; shares warm hug with Rajkumar Hirani

Aamir Khan, known for his thoughtful storytelling and powerful cinema, took center stage at the debut edition of WAVES 2025 (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) in Mumbai on May 1, where he shared insightful reflections about the emotional power of storytelling that transcends borders. Speaking about his experience with international audiences, particularly in China, the actor-producer highlighted how emotions can unite people across cultures.

“I have had the opportunity to visit China a number of times in the last ten years, and there are a few things that I would like to share with you all,” Aamir said. “I think there's a lot of potential there. First of all, I think the audience in China—the people, their culture, and emotions—are very similar to those of Indians. So, the Chinese audience reacts very similarly to the content. That’s what my experience was.”

His heartfelt statement struck a chord with those in attendance at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, where the four-day event is taking place from May 1 to 4. The summit, organized by the Government of India, aims to spotlight India’s thriving media and entertainment industry on a global platform.

Aamir’s session also featured a warm and nostalgic moment when he reunited with his longtime collaborator and friend, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The two, who have delivered blockbuster hits like 3 Idiots and PK, shared a hug onstage, sparking smiles and applause from the audience. The moment was a gentle reminder of the creative synergy they’ve brought to Indian cinema over the years.

While Aamir Khan’s appearance at WAVES 2025 drew attention for his insights and reunion with Hirani, fans were also eager to hear updates about his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The trailer for the film was initially set to launch this week, but in light of the tragic Pahalgam attacks, the release has been postponed. The team chose to delay promotional activities as a mark of respect for the victims and the grieving nation.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Although not a direct sequel, the film is described as a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007), continuing the legacy of emotionally driven and socially relevant cinema. It follows the journey of a man who undergoes a transformation through his interactions with children who see the world differently.

